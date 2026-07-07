Skiddle Bandana - Album by La Reezy

La Reezy is an artist with a promising future. The New Orleans MC has received co-signs from Kendrick Lamar, and he was even included on this year's XXL Freshman List. Needless to say, he is an artist with loads of potential, and on Tuesday, he dropped off his debut album, Skiddle Bandana. With singles like "Melanate It" and "Family Bizzy," expectations were high for the project. In the end, La Reezy exceeded those expectations with 13 phenomenal tracks. La Reezy showcases his versatility on these songs, as well as a desire to shift the culture and become one of the best in the world. It's an admirable goal, and one that he seems destined to hit in the coming years.
Release Date: July 7, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Skiddle Bandana
- Curly Head Boy
- Hot
- Family Bizzy
- Normal Struggles
- Pretty Girl Bullshit
- How Did You Love Me
- Hold Yo Crown
- Melanate It
- God Forgive Me
- Skiddle Bandana
- Aight
- Gold Chains
- We Live