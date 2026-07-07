Skiddle Bandana - Album by La Reezy

La Reezy has been receiving a plethora of co-signs as of late, and on Tuesday, he dropped off his debut album, "Skiddle Bandana."

La Reezy is an artist with a promising future. The New Orleans MC has received co-signs from Kendrick Lamar , and he was even included on this year's XXL Freshman List. Needless to say, he is an artist with loads of potential, and on Tuesday, he dropped off his debut album, Skiddle Bandana. With singles like "Melanate It" and "Family Bizzy," expectations were high for the project. In the end, La Reezy exceeded those expectations with 13 phenomenal tracks. La Reezy showcases his versatility on these songs, as well as a desire to shift the culture and become one of the best in the world. It's an admirable goal, and one that he seems destined to hit in the coming years.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!