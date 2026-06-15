Dwight Howard Alleges He Was Tricked Into Marriage By Amy Luciani

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player and slam dunk contest judge Dwight Howard looks on during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Dwight Howard is leveling new allegations against Amy Luciani as their divorce continues to rage on in the media.

Over the past few months, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani have been putting their relationship issues on full display. They have both accused each other of abuse and rampant drug use.

Furthermore, Howard was accused of manipulating his son into calling CPS on Luciani. As it turns out, Luciani had her daughter taken away by CPS around the same time as these allegations.

Since that time, Royce Reed has chimed in, showcasing very little sympathy for the Howards. Meanwhile, Howard has filed for divorce and has even earned himself a protective order.

According to TMZ, Howard has filed more documents against Luciani, claiming that she tricked him into marriage. For instance, Howard alleges she lied about not being able to have kids. Had he known the truth, Howard says he never would have married Luciani.

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Dwight Howard Accuses Amy Luciani Of Lies

Elsewhere in the documents, Howard accuses Luciani of a “history of lying and manipulation." He also believes she tried to ruin him with a “crusade of lies and defamation."

These are all serious allegations, as are the ones that Luciani has leveled against Howard. Meanwhile, in the midst of all of this, Howard has been given sole control of his home in George. Due to the protective order, this means Luciani must move out as quickly as possible.

However, in order to facilitate the move, Howard has been ordered to pay $10,000 towards his estranged wife. As for the divorce itself, that is still ongoing, and it could take a while before it is fully resolved. Both sides have not been particularly cordial, and that has certainly complicated matters.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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