Dwight Howard Alleges He Was Tricked Into Marriage By Amy Luciani

Over the past few months, Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani have been putting their relationship issues on full display. They have both accused each other of abuse and rampant drug use.

Furthermore, Howard was accused of manipulating his son into calling CPS on Luciani. As it turns out, Luciani had her daughter taken away by CPS around the same time as these allegations.

Since that time, Royce Reed has chimed in, showcasing very little sympathy for the Howards. Meanwhile, Howard has filed for divorce and has even earned himself a protective order.

According to TMZ, Howard has filed more documents against Luciani, claiming that she tricked him into marriage. For instance, Howard alleges she lied about not being able to have kids. Had he known the truth, Howard says he never would have married Luciani.

Dwight Howard Accuses Amy Luciani Of Lies

Elsewhere in the documents, Howard accuses Luciani of a “history of lying and manipulation." He also believes she tried to ruin him with a “crusade of lies and defamation."

These are all serious allegations, as are the ones that Luciani has leveled against Howard. Meanwhile, in the midst of all of this, Howard has been given sole control of his home in George. Due to the protective order, this means Luciani must move out as quickly as possible.