Pressa’s Dad Accused Of Spreading Crip Influence Across Canada

BY Aron A.
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Davido Performs At Budweiser Stage
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 15: Pressa performs ahead of Davido during his "Timeless" tour at Budweiser Stage on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Pressa's alleged connections to the Driftwood Crips are under a microscope.

Canada’s underworld is something that’s only beginning to be explored in-depth, especially as it relates to its connection to the Canadian hip-hop scene. Pressa, of course, is someone whose ties have been well-documented over the course of his career, from his early days of touring with Drake in the UK while on bail to recent reports that detail his father’s alleged role in the growing Crip influence across Canada.

Per the Winnipeg Sun, and as spotted by All Hip Hop, Pressa’s father is now being accused of the expanding influence of the Crips in Toronto and British Columbia. According to the Organization for National Gang Information and Awareness head Sergeant Andrew Hammond, the scope of street gangs has expanded greatly in the past decade, largely due to the connection between B.C.’s Brothers Keepers gang and Toronto’s Driftwood Crips.

Hammond said that rapper Certi2x (real name Naseem Mohammed), also known as Wlatt, from Surrey, B.C., has been a key figure between the two gangs. Although he died in January, his alleged relationship with Pressa’s father, Mark Gardner, a member of the Driftwood Crips, has deepened ties. Mark Gardner was convicted of first-degree murder and has lived in B.C. since his release on parole. Hammond said that Mark Gardner’s presence in B.C. has played a role in expanding the connection between Brothers Keepers and Driftwood Crips.

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Rap Lyrics Are Still On Trial

Hammond explained that Mohammed’s social media presence and his music helped boost his profile in the criminal underworld. However, much like in the U.S., the use of rap lyrics as evidence has been a contentious topic as defense attorneys argue that it’s merely a form of artistic expression and not an admission of guilt. Of course, this is most noticeable in Top5’s trial connected to a murder, where Hammond spoke as an expert witness. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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