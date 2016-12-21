british columbia
- NewsCOTIS Releases "Not Around", His First New Single Of 2021Canadian artist COTIS releases his first new single of the new year, "Not Around".By Alex Zidel
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Asks People To Stop Partying During Pandemic: "Don’t Kill My Mom"Ryan Reynolds tells young Canadians to stop partying, during the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- MusicRich Homie Quan Is Ready To Set Rural Canada AblazeRich Homie Quan announces the Canadian Promo Tour of 2019.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanada To Open 1st-Ever Esports Gaming Arena In 2019The place to be for Esports in Canada is Richmond, British Columbia.By Devin Ch
- MusicPemberton Music Festival Cancelled; Organizers Declare BankruptcyTicketholders are not guaranteed a refund.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeCanadian Grandmother Given 7 Years For Smuggling 155,000 Ecstasy Pills Into The USThe 58-year-old grandmother smuggled the pills in order to protect her son as he attempted to leave his drug-dealing days behind. By Angus Walker