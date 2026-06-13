HITstory 2: Success Is A Dirty Word - Album by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy is officially an independent artist following his publishing deal, and he is celebrating with "HITstory 2."

Hit-Boy is a legendary producer, and for 18 years, he has been stuck in a publishing deal since he was 19. Now, he is an independent artist and can release music however he sees fit. On Saturday, he did just that by dropping HITstory 2: Success Is A Dirty Word directly on his website . This new album has 17 tracks and a plethora of incredible features. Ab-Soul , Ty Dolla $ign , Quavo, James Fauntleroy , and even Dom Kennedy can be found on this new album. Hit-Boy always brings quality music to the table, and this is a project that fans should absolutely support.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!