HITstory 2: Success Is A Dirty Word - Album by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy is a legendary producer, and for 18 years, he has been stuck in a publishing deal since he was 19. Now, he is an independent artist and can release music however he sees fit. On Saturday, he did just that by dropping HITstory 2: Success Is A Dirty Word directly on his website. This new album has 17 tracks and a plethora of incredible features. Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, James Fauntleroy, and even Dom Kennedy can be found on this new album. Hit-Boy always brings quality music to the table, and this is a project that fans should absolutely support.
Release Date: June 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from HITstory 2: Success Is A Dirty Word
- Intro
- Success Is A Dirty Word
- Clash!
- Do It ft. Quavo
- Friday ft. Dom Kennedy
- S&V ft. Jazze Pha
- Franchise Boy
- Can't Ignore It
- National TV
- High Speed Chase
- American Pie
- Talk Nice To Me
- Love Story
- New Money
- Stitched Lip ft. Chase N. Cashe & Johnathan Hulett
- Doin' A Look ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Ab-Soul
- Watch It Come True ft. James Fauntleroy