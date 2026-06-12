An alleged dispute at a Hidden Hills home back in December 2021 landed Lil Wayne in court, but it's reported that he's scored a legal victory in the case. Christian Carlos sued Wayne in 2023, accusing the rapper of punching him in the ear before brandishing a semiautomatic rifle toward him threateningly. TMZ initially reported that Wayne denied the incident even occurred, while other sources said Weezy became upset after catching Carlos secretly taking photos.
According to Rolling Stone, Carlos's lawsuit sought compensation for his medical bills and lost wages. "Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident," court documents conveyed.
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However, this week, RS gave an update that a judgment has been awarded to Weezy in the amount of $29,225. Additionally, Carlos—and his lawyer—will also be responsible for Wayne's legal fees after "the court ruled in April that they repeatedly disobeyed orders." The suit was tossed.
"The court is granting terminating sanctions because plaintiff willfully refused to comply with three discovery orders over nearly ten months, made affirmative misrepresentations to the court about compliance, and has still provided no responses as of April 21, 2026," the judge said. Moreover, Ashlee Difuntorum, a lawyer on Wayne's team, said that Carlos refused to submit "basic information and documents relating to the alleged incident and injuries."
We can only imagine what Lil Wayne's legal team will cost, as Difuntorum said they are still determining the final total. She added, "We’re pleased with the outcome and grateful the court held plaintiff accountable for his conduct."