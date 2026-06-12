Lil Wayne's Security Guard Takes $29K Loss In Court Over Alleged Assault

BY Erika Marie
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June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK
Back in 2023, a security guard sued Lil Wayne, accusing him of brandishing a firearm and punching him. The rapper denied the allegations.

An alleged dispute at a Hidden Hills home back in December 2021 landed Lil Wayne in court, but it's reported that he's scored a legal victory in the case. Christian Carlos sued Wayne in 2023, accusing the rapper of punching him in the ear before brandishing a semiautomatic rifle toward him threateningly. TMZ initially reported that Wayne denied the incident even occurred, while other sources said Weezy became upset after catching Carlos secretly taking photos.

According to Rolling Stone, Carlos's lawsuit sought compensation for his medical bills and lost wages. "Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident," court documents conveyed.

Read More: Lil Wayne’s Alleged Deposition Outburst Could Cost Him

A Judge Sides With Lil Wayne

However, this week, RS gave an update that a judgment has been awarded to Weezy in the amount of $29,225. Additionally, Carlos—and his lawyer—will also be responsible for Wayne's legal fees after "the court ruled in April that they repeatedly disobeyed orders." The suit was tossed.

"The court is granting terminating sanctions because plaintiff willfully refused to comply with three discovery orders over nearly ten months, made affirmative misrepresentations to the court about compliance, and has still provided no responses as of April 21, 2026," the judge said. Moreover, Ashlee Difuntorum, a lawyer on Wayne's team, said that Carlos refused to submit "basic information and documents relating to the alleged incident and injuries."

We can only imagine what Lil Wayne's legal team will cost, as Difuntorum said they are still determining the final total. She added, "We’re pleased with the outcome and grateful the court held plaintiff accountable for his conduct."

Read More: Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Demands In-Person Deposition Over Assault Allegations
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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