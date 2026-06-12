Christian Carlos

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Lil Wayne's Security Guard Takes $29K Loss In Court Over Alleged Assault
Back in 2023, a security guard sued Lil Wayne, accusing him of brandishing a firearm and punching him. The rapper denied the allegations.
By
Erika Marie
June 12, 2026