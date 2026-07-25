Lil Wayne Seeks To Disprove Airplane Assault Claims Via Pilot's Testimony

Lil Wayne is officially a Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, but this status does not save him from long-running legal battles. According to TMZ, he just made a significant move in trying to put an ex-assistant's 2022 private jet assault lawsuit behind him.
Per court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet, the New Orleans MC claims the pilot of the aforementioned private jet recently participated in a deposition that supposedly disproved former assistant Andrew Williams' claims. He accused the rapper of punching him on the plane when he was trying to break up an argument between Wayne and the pilot.
In addition, Weezy's legal team alleged Williams visited a local urgent care after the alleged incident and had "no swelling" or significant injury. This runs contrary to the former assistant's claims of being badly injured as a result of the scuffle. Wayne also claimed Williams "did not bother to take" the ibuprofen medical staff prescribed him, and that various other providers told the former assistant he had no injuries.
With all this in mind, the hip-hop icon wants to depose Andrew Williams again and ask him about these purported revelations. He claims self-defense in this instance, whereas Williams is suing him for battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. We will see what the court decides regarding this long-running lawsuit.
Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?
Lil Wayne's Legal Trouble
Lil Wayne has had run-ins with the law before, and much more serious criminal cases at that. Recently, he reflected on doing time in Rikers Island due to a weapons charge.
"I was in PC [protective custody] with all the crazy people," Tunechi told the Friends Keep Secrets program. "No, [I didn't ask to go], they put you there. You ain’t even got to ask."
Elsewhere during that conversation, Lil Wayne spoke on his youth and revealed Drake inspired him to start using teleprompters during performances. A lot of folks took plenty of narratives from that episode, and they continue to cause discussion.
But regarding this legal move, we'll see if Andrew Williams sits down for another deposition. Maybe Wayne is closer to finally putting all this to bed.