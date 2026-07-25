Lil Wayne Seeks To Disprove Airplane Assault Claims Via Pilot's Testimony

Per court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet, the New Orleans MC claims the pilot of the aforementioned private jet recently participated in a deposition that supposedly disproved former assistant Andrew Williams' claims. He accused the rapper of punching him on the plane when he was trying to break up an argument between Wayne and the pilot.

In addition, Weezy's legal team alleged Williams visited a local urgent care after the alleged incident and had "no swelling" or significant injury. This runs contrary to the former assistant's claims of being badly injured as a result of the scuffle. Wayne also claimed Williams "did not bother to take" the ibuprofen medical staff prescribed him, and that various other providers told the former assistant he had no injuries.

With all this in mind, the hip-hop icon wants to depose Andrew Williams again and ask him about these purported revelations. He claims self-defense in this instance, whereas Williams is suing him for battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. We will see what the court decides regarding this long-running lawsuit.

Lil Wayne's Legal Trouble

Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.

Lil Wayne has had run-ins with the law before, and much more serious criminal cases at that. Recently, he reflected on doing time in Rikers Island due to a weapons charge.

"I was in PC [protective custody] with all the crazy people," Tunechi told the Friends Keep Secrets program. "No, [I didn't ask to go], they put you there. You ain’t even got to ask."

Elsewhere during that conversation, Lil Wayne spoke on his youth and revealed Drake inspired him to start using teleprompters during performances. A lot of folks took plenty of narratives from that episode, and they continue to cause discussion.