Lil Wayne Seeks To Disprove Airplane Assault Claims Via Pilot's Testimony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-6
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Wayne was sued by his former assistant Andrew Williams in 2022 for allegedly punching him on a private jet.

Lil Wayne is officially a Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, but this status does not save him from long-running legal battles. According to TMZ, he just made a significant move in trying to put an ex-assistant's 2022 private jet assault lawsuit behind him.

Per court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet, the New Orleans MC claims the pilot of the aforementioned private jet recently participated in a deposition that supposedly disproved former assistant Andrew Williams' claims. He accused the rapper of punching him on the plane when he was trying to break up an argument between Wayne and the pilot.

In addition, Weezy's legal team alleged Williams visited a local urgent care after the alleged incident and had "no swelling" or significant injury. This runs contrary to the former assistant's claims of being badly injured as a result of the scuffle. Wayne also claimed Williams "did not bother to take" the ibuprofen medical staff prescribed him, and that various other providers told the former assistant he had no injuries.

With all this in mind, the hip-hop icon wants to depose Andrew Williams again and ask him about these purported revelations. He claims self-defense in this instance, whereas Williams is suing him for battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. We will see what the court decides regarding this long-running lawsuit.

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Lil Wayne's Legal Trouble
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.

Lil Wayne has had run-ins with the law before, and much more serious criminal cases at that. Recently, he reflected on doing time in Rikers Island due to a weapons charge.

"I was in PC [protective custody] with all the crazy people," Tunechi told the Friends Keep Secrets program. "No, [I didn't ask to go], they put you there. You ain’t even got to ask."

Elsewhere during that conversation, Lil Wayne spoke on his youth and revealed Drake inspired him to start using teleprompters during performances. A lot of folks took plenty of narratives from that episode, and they continue to cause discussion.

But regarding this legal move, we'll see if Andrew Williams sits down for another deposition. Maybe Wayne is closer to finally putting all this to bed.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-4 Music Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Demands In-Person Deposition Over Assault Allegations
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 0