The Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2027 includes Lil Wayne, Charlamagne, Grandmaster Flash, Karol G, Keke Palmer, and more.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," committee chairman Peter Roth said in a statement announcing this year's class. "These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft."

Moreover, pioneer Grandmaster Flash was also selected in the Recording category. As one of the architects of DJ culture, his innovations behind the turntables helped lay the foundation for Hip Hop as it evolved from a local movement into a global genre. The Recording class also features Karol G alongside David Guetta , Sia , Linkin Park, The Ramones, Smashing Pumpkins, Waylon Jennings, and composer Marc Shaiman. Elsewhere, Idris Elba, Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal, Lisa Kudrow, David Alan Grier, Jo Koy, and Nicole Scherzinger are among the entertainers scheduled to receive stars.

Hollywood's most recognizable sidewalk is getting a fresh class of stars, and several of Hip Hop's biggest names are officially headed for the Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its Class of 2027 on Thursday, unveiling 32 honorees across film, television, radio, recording, live performance, and sports entertainment. Among this year's selections are Lil Wayne , Charlamagne tha God, Grandmaster Flash, and Karol G, each recognized for their contributions to entertainment in their respective fields.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.