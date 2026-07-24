Hollywood's most recognizable sidewalk is getting a fresh class of stars, and several of Hip Hop's biggest names are officially headed for the Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its Class of 2027 on Thursday, unveiling 32 honorees across film, television, radio, recording, live performance, and sports entertainment. Among this year's selections are Lil Wayne, Charlamagne tha God, Grandmaster Flash, and Karol G, each recognized for their contributions to entertainment in their respective fields.
Lil Wayne joins the Recording category after building one of Rap's biggest, far-reaching careers. The New Orleans icon has spent more than two decades influencing Hip Hop through a prolific catalog that includes Tha Carter series and collaborations that helped define multiple generations in Rap. His induction adds another milestone to a résumé that already includes several Grammy Awards and recognition as one of the genre's most impactful artists.
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Many Notable Names Added To This Year's List
Charlamagne tha God will also receive his star in the Radio category. Best known as co-host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne has expanded well beyond morning radio through podcasting, television, publishing, and mental health advocacy, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in media.
Moreover, pioneer Grandmaster Flash was also selected in the Recording category. As one of the architects of DJ culture, his innovations behind the turntables helped lay the foundation for Hip Hop as it evolved from a local movement into a global genre. The Recording class also features Karol G alongside David Guetta, Sia, Linkin Park, The Ramones, Smashing Pumpkins, Waylon Jennings, and composer Marc Shaiman. Elsewhere, Idris Elba, Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal, Lisa Kudrow, David Alan Grier, Jo Koy, and Nicole Scherzinger are among the entertainers scheduled to receive stars.
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"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," committee chairman Peter Roth said in a statement announcing this year's class. "These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft."
Recipients have up to two years to schedule their induction ceremonies after selection. This means the unveiling dates for Lil Wayne, Charlamagne tha God, and the rest of the Class of 2027 will be announced at a later time.