6ix9ine Sides With Drake In UMG Dispute, Disses Kendrick Lamar

6ix9ine has never minced words, regardless of what the topic might be. He now streams on Kick, and recently, he was interviewed on a live stream about his thoughts on various situations throughout the industry.
For instance, he was asked about the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. More specifically, he was asked whether or not Drake was right to sue UMG, and if there are deeper industry politics at play.
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6ix9ine On Drake And Kendrick Lamar
In the end, Tekashi made the claim that numerous artists are being given a bad deal, including Nicki Minaj. Overall, he believes Drake was right to sue UMG. Furthermore, he believes he is doing it for a greater cause that will expose the industry for their alleged tricks and blackballing campaigns.
“He’s right…it’s not just coming from Drake, Nicki Minaj also going at Jay-Z…They’re doing it for a greater cause to raise awareness…There’s powerful people behind this shit," 6ix9ine said.
As for Kendrick Lamar, 6ix9ine had some crass words for the legendary rapper. Simply put, Tekashi believes the artist's Grammys and Super Bowl Halftime Show appearances are inorganic.
“To win an award you have to suck some d**k, we give him the award, then he’s going to do the SB, then the grammies, like everything is a facade," 6ix9ine claimed.
These certainly aren't opinions that no one has heard before. In fact, the Drake UMG lawsuit has been litigated all over social media for over a year at this point. Regardless, there is no doubt that 6ix9ine's disparaging comments about Kendrick will raise some eyebrows.