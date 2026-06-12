6ix9ine Sides With Drake In UMG Dispute, Disses Kendrick Lamar

BY Alexander Cole
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6ix9ine
Image via HNHH
6ix9ine has a lot of thoughts on a various array of topics, including the dispute between Drake, UMG, and Kendrick Lamar.

6ix9ine has never minced words, regardless of what the topic might be. He now streams on Kick, and recently, he was interviewed on a live stream about his thoughts on various situations throughout the industry.

For instance, he was asked about the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. More specifically, he was asked whether or not Drake was right to sue UMG, and if there are deeper industry politics at play.

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6ix9ine On Drake And Kendrick Lamar

In the end, Tekashi made the claim that numerous artists are being given a bad deal, including Nicki Minaj. Overall, he believes Drake was right to sue UMG. Furthermore, he believes he is doing it for a greater cause that will expose the industry for their alleged tricks and blackballing campaigns.

“He’s right…it’s not just coming from Drake, Nicki Minaj also going at Jay-Z…They’re doing it for a greater cause to raise awareness…There’s powerful people behind this shit," 6ix9ine said.

As for Kendrick Lamar, 6ix9ine had some crass words for the legendary rapper. Simply put, Tekashi believes the artist's Grammys and Super Bowl Halftime Show appearances are inorganic.

“To win an award you have to suck some d**k, we give him the award, then he’s going to do the SB, then the grammies, like everything is a facade," 6ix9ine claimed.

These certainly aren't opinions that no one has heard before. In fact, the Drake UMG lawsuit has been litigated all over social media for over a year at this point. Regardless, there is no doubt that 6ix9ine's disparaging comments about Kendrick will raise some eyebrows.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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