Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition — Album by G Herbo

G Herbo is taking fans back to the beginning. The Chicago rapper is revisiting his early career with Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition. He already released the previous single, the Chase Davis-produced track “Thug,” which appears on the album. The name Lil Herb also holds weight and significance. In fact, it’s a nod to one of his most recognizable early nicknames. Longtime fans will remember when Herbo was still going by Lil Herb before evolving into one of Chicago's most successful rappers.
This latest release suggests he's reconnecting with the gritty style that initially put him on the map alongside artists like Lil Bibby, Chief Keef, and King Louie. Following a recent string of releases, G Herbo has been making sure to stay consistent this summer.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition
Tracklist For Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition
Disc 1
- I Did
- Thug
- Go
- Swerv n Nem (feat. Doowop & Big Opp)
- Neva Going Back
- Outta Bounds (feat. Polo G & Big Opp)
- Mad People
- Brown Skin (feat. Skilla Baby)
- DND (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Prayers
- End of the Tunnel (feat. YK Dee)
- Story of a Thug
- Steel
- Because of You
- I Tried
- October Thoughts
- How Can I Lose
Disc 2
- Every Night
- Reason
- Longevity
- Blitz
- Radar
- Where Would I Be?
- Win Again
- 1 Chance
- Emergency (feat. Wyclef Jean & Turbo the Great)
- Fallen Soldiers
- Give It All
- Whatever U Want (feat. Jeremih)
- Thank Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Colossal
- Went Legit
- This N That (Bonus)
- Hold My Hand (Bonus)
- No Bap (Bonus)