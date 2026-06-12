Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition — Album by G Herbo

BY Tallie Spencer
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G Herbo is making sure to stay consistent.

G Herbo is taking fans back to the beginning. The Chicago rapper is revisiting his early career with Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition. He already released the previous single, the Chase Davis-produced track “Thug,” which appears on the album. The name Lil Herb also holds weight and significance. In fact, it’s a nod to one of his most recognizable early nicknames. Longtime fans will remember when Herbo was still going by Lil Herb before evolving into one of Chicago's most successful rappers. 

This latest release suggests he's reconnecting with the gritty style that initially put him on the map alongside artists like Lil Bibby, Chief Keef, and King Louie. Following a recent string of releases, G Herbo has been making sure to stay consistent this summer.

Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition

Tracklist For Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition

Disc 1

  1. I Did
  2. Thug
  3. Go
  4. Swerv n Nem (feat. Doowop & Big Opp)
  5. Neva Going Back
  6. Outta Bounds (feat. Polo G & Big Opp)
  7. Mad People
  8. Brown Skin (feat. Skilla Baby)
  9. DND (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  10. Prayers
  11. End of the Tunnel (feat. YK Dee)
  12. Story of a Thug
  13. Steel
  14. Because of You
  15. I Tried
  16. October Thoughts
  17. How Can I Lose

Disc 2

  1. Every Night
  2. Reason
  3. Longevity
  4. Blitz
  5. Radar
  6. Where Would I Be?
  7. Win Again
  8. 1 Chance
  9. Emergency (feat. Wyclef Jean & Turbo the Great)
  10. Fallen Soldiers
  11. Give It All
  12. Whatever U Want (feat. Jeremih)
  13. Thank Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  14. Colossal
  15. Went Legit
  16. This N That (Bonus)
  17. Hold My Hand (Bonus)
  18. No Bap (Bonus)
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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