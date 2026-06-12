Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition — Album by G Herbo

G Herbo is taking fans back to the beginning. The Chicago rapper is revisiting his early career with Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition. He already released the previous single, the Chase Davis-produced track “Thug,” which appears on the album. The name Lil Herb also holds weight and significance. In fact, it’s a nod to one of his most recognizable early nicknames. Longtime fans will remember when Herbo was still going by Lil Herb before evolving into one of Chicago's most successful rappers.