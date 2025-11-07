Lil Herb - Album By G Herbo

BY Tallie Spencer
G Herbo blesses the people with 15 new tracks.

Chicago’s own G Herbo steps back into the spotlight with his highly anticipated album Lil Herb, out now. The title nods to his origins and early drill era, but this time, he’s coming from a place of growth and reflection. The 15-track project features only a few guests, including Wyclef Jean, Anderson .Paak, Jeremih, and Turbo the Great, keeping the focus squarely on Herbo’s voice and story. The fan-favorite single “Whatever U Want” featuring Jeremih showcases his softer side, serving as a dedication to his partner Taina Williams. Early listeners are already calling “Fallen Soldiers” and “Longevity” standout tracks. Following April’s Greatest Rapper Alive, Lil Herb proves Herbo is redefining his roots with this project.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Lil Herb

Tracklist for Lil Herb
  1. Every Night
  2. Reason
  3. Longevity
  4. Blitz
  5. Radar
  6. Where Would I Be?
  7. Win Again
  8. 1 Chance
  9. Emergency (feat. Wyclef Jean, Turbo the Great)
  10. Fallen Soldiers
  11. Give It All
  12. Whatever U Want (feat. Jeremih)
  13. Thank Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)
  14. Colossal
  15. Went Legit (Bonus)

