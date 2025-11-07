Lil Herb - Album By G Herbo

Chicago’s own G Herbo steps back into the spotlight with his highly anticipated album Lil Herb, out now. The title nods to his origins and early drill era, but this time, he’s coming from a place of growth and reflection. The 15-track project features only a few guests, including Wyclef Jean, Anderson .Paak, Jeremih, and Turbo the Great, keeping the focus squarely on Herbo’s voice and story. The fan-favorite single “Whatever U Want” featuring Jeremih showcases his softer side, serving as a dedication to his partner Taina Williams. Early listeners are already calling “Fallen Soldiers” and “Longevity” standout tracks. Following April’s Greatest Rapper Alive, Lil Herb proves Herbo is redefining his roots with this project.