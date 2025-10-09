Whatever U Want - G Herbo ft. Jeremih

G Herbo is gearing up to bless fans with a new album called Lil Herb which is going to be released on November 7th. Fans have circling this date for some time, and Herbo has not disappointed with the lead singles. On Wednesday, the artist dropped off a new track called "Whatever U Want" which features R&B megastar Jeremih. The song pays homage to Herbo's partner Taina Williams, who he has been with a long time. She appears in the music video, and when you think about the sweet nature of the lyrics here, it is clear that she was a muse for the track. Either way, give "Whatever U Want" a listen, and prepare for Lil Herb, which remains about a month away.
Release Date: October 8, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Lil Herb
Quotable Lyrics From Whatever You Want
What is on your mind? Talk to me in private
Gotta have your mind right if you gon' be mine
All I want is your attention, I'm practicin’ lines
Always gon' complete the mission, give me my assignment