Biggie’s Son Says Diddy Accuser Has Been Dodging Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The man who accused Diddy and Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, of sexual assault is now being accused of dodging papers related to a defamation lawsuit. According to All Hip Hop, attorneys for CJ Wallace have made requests to a federal court in Tampa to decline Jonathan Hay’s motion to dismiss a default ruling in that case. Hay is accused of dodging process servers after claiming CJ Wallace was involved in an alleged sexual assault involving Diddy.

“Jonathan Hay offers no evidence or legal authority in support of his Motion to Set Aside Clerk’s default, falling woefully short of meeting his burden to show there is good cause to set aside the default entered against him,” the filing reads. “For months, Hay has engaged in a deliberate pattern of concealment and evasion designed to frustrate service of process and obstruct the orderly administration of this case.”

Wallace already denied his involvement in Hay’s allegations when he filed a defamation lawsuit. His lawyers have now claimed that he’s tried to use the legal system to try to clean up the default judgment. Hay specifically argued that the papers were never served properly since he was dealing with bringing the case to California, where the allegations took place. However, Wallace’s team has pushed back on this, citing a property manager who said Hay lived illegally at an address and another alleged quote from his daughter who claimed Hay left the state.

“Now, having successfully been served and failing to respond, Defendant asks this Court to set aside the resulting default and reward his obstruction,” Wallace’s attorneys added.

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Diddy Potentially Faces New Charges In California

Although Jonathan Hay faces headaches related to CJ Wallace, his efforts in Los Angeles County could lead to new charges against Diddy. According to reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing the allegations of sexual assault. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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