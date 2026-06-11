Biggie’s Son Says Diddy Accuser Has Been Dodging Lawsuit

The man who accused Diddy and Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, of sexual assault is now being accused of dodging papers related to a defamation lawsuit. According to All Hip Hop, attorneys for CJ Wallace have made requests to a federal court in Tampa to decline Jonathan Hay’s motion to dismiss a default ruling in that case. Hay is accused of dodging process servers after claiming CJ Wallace was involved in an alleged sexual assault involving Diddy.

“Jonathan Hay offers no evidence or legal authority in support of his Motion to Set Aside Clerk’s default, falling woefully short of meeting his burden to show there is good cause to set aside the default entered against him,” the filing reads. “For months, Hay has engaged in a deliberate pattern of concealment and evasion designed to frustrate service of process and obstruct the orderly administration of this case.”

Wallace already denied his involvement in Hay’s allegations when he filed a defamation lawsuit. His lawyers have now claimed that he’s tried to use the legal system to try to clean up the default judgment. Hay specifically argued that the papers were never served properly since he was dealing with bringing the case to California, where the allegations took place. However, Wallace’s team has pushed back on this, citing a property manager who said Hay lived illegally at an address and another alleged quote from his daughter who claimed Hay left the state.

“Now, having successfully been served and failing to respond, Defendant asks this Court to set aside the resulting default and reward his obstruction,” Wallace’s attorneys added.

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