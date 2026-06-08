Ice Spice Called For Deposition Amid Wig Company Lawsuit

BY Alexander Cole
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Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ice Spice is currently in the midst of a legal battle over some wigs that the artist allegedly never actually paid for.

Ice Spice is currently facing legal issues as TheeBellaBrand LLC looks to sue the artist for $400K. According to a TMZ report, the company accused Ice Spice of refusing to pay for $20,000 worth of wigs. Furthermore, they accuse the artist of roasting the company on social media, thus leading to a loss of business.

Since that time, Ice Spice has attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed. She believes it is overdramatic and an attempt at trying to besmirch her name. However, her attempts to have the suit thrown out have gone up in smoke.

According to Complex, the artist has been called into a deposition. It is during this deposition that Ice Spice will have to answer questions about the lawsuit. As the report indicates, this deposition is set to go down on September 10th in New York.

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Ice Spice Vs. TheeBellaBrand
NBA: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets
Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has certainly been an interesting time for Ice Spice, who is venturing away from the music side of things as of late. For instance, she recently did an ad campaign with Wendy's, which was preceded by some sort of weird stunt at a McDonald's.

Fans have been wondering whether or not she will release more music anytime soon. However, when you look at all of her recent business opportunities, it is clear that music isn't even necessary these days.

As for the current lawsuit against TheeBellaBrand, this remains a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you updated.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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