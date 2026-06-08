Ice Spice Called For Deposition Amid Wig Company Lawsuit

Ice Spice is currently facing legal issues as TheeBellaBrand LLC looks to sue the artist for $400K. According to a TMZ report, the company accused Ice Spice of refusing to pay for $20,000 worth of wigs. Furthermore, they accuse the artist of roasting the company on social media, thus leading to a loss of business.

Since that time, Ice Spice has attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed. She believes it is overdramatic and an attempt at trying to besmirch her name. However, her attempts to have the suit thrown out have gone up in smoke.

According to Complex, the artist has been called into a deposition. It is during this deposition that Ice Spice will have to answer questions about the lawsuit. As the report indicates, this deposition is set to go down on September 10th in New York.

Ice Spice Vs. TheeBellaBrand

Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has certainly been an interesting time for Ice Spice, who is venturing away from the music side of things as of late. For instance, she recently did an ad campaign with Wendy's, which was preceded by some sort of weird stunt at a McDonald's.

Fans have been wondering whether or not she will release more music anytime soon. However, when you look at all of her recent business opportunities, it is clear that music isn't even necessary these days.