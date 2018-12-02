wigs
- HNHH TVBig Jade Explains Why Her Fingers Are Always Red In PicturesBig Jade blames her red fingers on her love of Hot Cheetos.By Alex Zidel
- GramRolling Ray Displays Painful Burns After His Wig Catches FireThe controversial social media influencer went on Live from the hospital as he showed viewers his extensive injuries.By Erika Marie
- BeefMulatto Fires Back After She's Accused Of Stealing A Wig 2 Years AgoMulatto's argument over an unpaid wig leads serious backlash.By Aron A.
- ViralAyesha Curry Says Bye To Viral Blond Wig: "I Need To Scratch My Scalp"Stephen Curry's wifey Ayesha Curry will soon part ways with her viral blond wig look that had the entire Internet either praising her or flaming her.By Keenan Higgins
- Random6ix9ine Reveals Exorbitant Price Of His WigsTekashi 6ix9ine says that he pays his hairstylist $15,000 per lace-front wig in his first video interview post-prison.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine's New Hair Look Is Even Crazier Than The LastTekashi 6ix9ine is getting a red-rainbow-and-metallic-gold wig for his next look, as revealed by his stylist.By Alex Zidel
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine's Hair Is No Longer RainbowTekashi 6ix9ine shows off his natural hair color, relying on wigs for that flash of color.By Alex Zidel
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Goes Bald In New TikTokTekashi 6ix9ine has been showing off his extravagant wigs all week but, underneath it all, he's got a raggedy stocking cap with rips.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Embraces Her Real HairCardi B proudly showed the world her real hair, embracing its growth after depending on wigs for so long.By Alex Zidel
- GramTrina Tells Stevie J To Mind His Business About Women's HairTrina let Stevie J know that if women aren't commenting on men's "nappy hair" or "struggling beards," they should talk about wigs.By Erika Marie
- TVStevie J Slams "LHHMIA" Ladies For Bad Makeup & Lace Front WigsStevie J called out the ladies of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" for rocking bad lace front wigs and makeup, leading Trick Daddy to make a response of his own.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicA$AP Ferg Reveals Why City Girls & Asian Da Brat Didn't Feature On "Wigs" TogetherPolitics as usual.By Aron A.
- MusicAsian Da Brat Claims A$AP Ferg Goofed By Taking Her Off "Wigs"Asian Doll playfully infers that Ferg will rue the day for his omission. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Ferg Announces New Album "Floor Seats"A$AP Ferg is ready to unleash a new album upon the world. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTeairra Mari Trolls 50 Cent With Pink Wig & Claims She Doesn't Have His $30KHe was awarded $30K in court costs.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Blasts Teairra Mari: "They Will Lock Her Ass Up"50 Cent is still coming for Teairra Mari.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Blasts Men Who Judge Women's Hair After Meek Mill's Wig CommentAmber Rose is sick of men telling women how to wear their hair.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Lace Wig Comments Mocked By Toya WrightToya Wright was among the women unimpressed with Meek's wig protest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Begins Protest Against Lace-Front WigsMeek Mill has some feelings about women who rock lace-fronts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Lays Some Ground Rules For His Future PartnerEasy there, Meek. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Details Her Wild Beauty Costs: It's "Expensive To Maintain Us Women"The money spent on her hair could cover somebody's rent.By Zaynab