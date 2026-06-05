M.I.A. Says Kid Cudi Didn't Even Tell Her She Was Kicked Off His Tour

BY Erika Marie
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Harvest Rock Festival 2025
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: M.I.A. performs on day 1 of Harvest Rock 2025 on October 25, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage)
The two artists now are engaged in a legal showdown after M.I.A. sued Kid Cudi for millions following the controversy.

Last month, Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour took a turn after his supporting act, M.I.A., was booted off the show. After playing and performing songs that the audience deemed far-right or MAGA-adjacent, the crowd not only booed M.I.A. but also forced online pushback, prompting Cudi to make a decision. He later shared a statement saying that M.I.A. was no longer a part of the tour. Then, she sued him for $2.8 million.

In court filings, reported by Variety, M.I.A. and her team allege: “Here is the truth. M.I.A. was terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales... She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage. M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation.”

M.I.A. Shares How She Found Out She Was Off The Tour

In an interview with Popcast, M.I.A. said that Cudi didn't even let her know there was a problem.

"He didn't call me. He didn't talk to my crew," she said. "I go to talk to him and he didn't see me. Yeah, it was kind of like, crazy. And then my son is like, 'Hey, I heard you're not on the tour.' And I'm waking up the next morning. That's how I found out. From a different state. My son called me from school, and he's like, 'Oh, I guess you're coming home.'" She said she had no idea what he was referring to. "And he sent me the post [from Kid Cudi]."

"I think that Cudi fans didn't know my songs. I was skipping through them, but really, I was just sort of playing them ten seconds each. But, when I got to 'Illygirl,' which is my favorite song, by the way, I was like, 'Oh, I can't do that, but we can do 'Teqkilla,' and I played 'Teqkilla,' but I think people thought we can't do 'Illygirl'... but the whole song's chorus is saying I'm illegal."

M.I.A. added that she understood the backlash, but she disagreed with the perspective that she was simply some MAGA artist pushing an agenda. "That is what the media wrote as what's going on. That was the perception that was generated, and fanned, and algorithimized to cement a narrative. Because the narrative is that of a brown woman who is an immigrant. And no matter what Americans think about that, they can never remove that."

Check out the clip of M.I.A. speaking on her rift with Kid Cudi below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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