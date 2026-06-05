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M.I.A. Says Kid Cudi Didn't Even Tell Her She Was Kicked Off His Tour
The two artists now are engaged in a legal showdown after M.I.A. sued Kid Cudi for millions following the controversy.
By
Erika Marie
June 05, 2026