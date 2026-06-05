Destined For Greatness - Album by Luh Tyler

Ever since bursting onto the music scene in his teenage years, Luh Tyler has proven himself to be a more than capable songwriter. That is especially true on his new, 15-track project, Destined For Greatness. It is here where Luh Tyler flexes his songwriting muscles, and mostly does it without any help. However, we do get three features here. For instance, Bunna B, Trim, and Ty Dolla $ign make some appearances. The guest features all bring solid performances to the table, and it helps elevate the project. If one thing is for certain, it is that Luh Tyler is not going anywhere.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Destined For Greatness
- No More Playin
- Act Broke
- I Like... ft. Bunna B
- Spell
- Money Calling
- No Trick ft. Trim
- Stoner Music
- Ski World
- Swift Jitt Flow
- Get Ya Money Up
- Kobe
- Blue Bill Bandit
- Any Minute
- Come Up Off ft. Ty Dolla $ign
- Nun Like U