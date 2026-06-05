Destined For Greatness - Album by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler is "Destined For Greatness" on his new project, which contains features from Bunna B, Trim, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ever since bursting onto the music scene in his teenage years, Luh Tyler has proven himself to be a more than capable songwriter. That is especially true on his new, 15-track project, Destined For Greatness. It is here where Luh Tyler flexes his songwriting muscles, and mostly does it without any help. However, we do get three features here. For instance, Bunna B, Trim, and Ty Dolla $ign make some appearances. The guest features all bring solid performances to the table, and it helps elevate the project. If one thing is for certain, it is that Luh Tyler is not going anywhere.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!