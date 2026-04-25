No Trick - Song by Luh Tyler featuring Trim

Luh Tyler has been having a successful career thus far. The young artist has dropped some dope albums and singles so far this decade. In 2026, he is looking to continue his momentum the only way he knows how...by dropping more music. On Friday, he dropped off a new song with a woman MC, Trim. The song has Luh Tyler's signature flow and production sound. Meanwhile, Trim sounds energetic on this track. Her flows and inflections remind us a lot of Nicki Minaj, which is, of course, a massive compliment. It is clear that both of these artists have chemistry, and it shines through on the track.
Release Date: April 2024, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A