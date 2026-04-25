No Trick - Song by Luh Tyler featuring Trim

Luh Tyler has come through with his new song "No Trick," and it just so happens to have a spirited verse from Trim.

Luh Tyler has been having a successful career thus far. The young artist has dropped some dope albums and singles so far this decade. In 2026, he is looking to continue his momentum the only way he knows how...by dropping more music. On Friday, he dropped off a new song with a woman MC, Trim. The song has Luh Tyler's signature flow and production sound. Meanwhile, Trim sounds energetic on this track. Her flows and inflections remind us a lot of Nicki Minaj , which is, of course, a massive compliment. It is clear that both of these artists have chemistry, and it shines through on the track.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!