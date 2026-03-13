So Groovy - Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler continues to drop dope songs, and his latest, "So Groovy," does not deviate from that trend. Overall, Tyler continues to be an artist who can captivate numerous generations of hip-hop fans. His beat selection and flows are second to none, and he has a knack for overall songwriting. This is certainly on full display with "So Groovy." From the hypnotic yet smooth production to the lowkey flows, it is clear that Luh Tyler is executing on his vision. Hopefully, we hear more from him this year, as 2026 continues to be a stacked year for hip-hop.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A