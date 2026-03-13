So Groovy - Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler has been buzzing for a minute now, and his latest track "So Groovy" is a smooth track for those weekend vibes.

Luh Tyler continues to drop dope songs, and his latest, "So Groovy," does not deviate from that trend. Overall, Tyler continues to be an artist who can captivate numerous generations of hip-hop fans. His beat selection and flows are second to none, and he has a knack for overall songwriting. This is certainly on full display with "So Groovy." From the hypnotic yet smooth production to the lowkey flows, it is clear that Luh Tyler is executing on his vision. Hopefully, we hear more from him this year, as 2026 continues to be a stacked year for hip-hop.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!