Plot Twist Freestyle - Song by Lucki

Drake's ICEMAN album has inspired some dope freestyles as of late. Yesterday, we reported on Conway The Machine giving his rendition of "Make Them Pay." On the same day, Lucki dropped his very own version of "Plot Twist." "Plot Twist" has one of the most sinister beats on the album, and Lucki certainly does it justice with his signature flow. In fact, Lucki dropped his album Dr**s R Bad on the same day as ICEMAN. This gives him a spiritual connection with Drake, and it only makes sense that he would contribute this freestyle. If you are a Lucki fan, this is going to be a must-listen.
Release Date: June 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Plot Twist Freestyle
How an insecure ho get this litty?
She got options but she still a pick-me
My youngins want me in the city
I'm fundin' the violence like Zuese and Limmy, huh