Plot Twist Freestyle - Song by Lucki

Lucki has decided to give his take on the new Drake song, "Plot Twist," which is a highlight off his album, "ICEMAN."

Drake 's ICEMAN album has inspired some dope freestyles as of late. Yesterday, we reported on Conway The Machine giving his rendition of "Make Them Pay." On the same day, Lucki dropped his very own version of "Plot Twist." "Plot Twist" has one of the most sinister beats on the album, and Lucki certainly does it justice with his signature flow. In fact, Lucki dropped his album Dr**s R Bad on the same day as ICEMAN. This gives him a spiritual connection with Drake, and it only makes sense that he would contribute this freestyle. If you are a Lucki fan, this is going to be a must-listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!