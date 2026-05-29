Isaiah Rashad Says He Doesn't Get "Frank Ocean Perks"

It's been years since Isaiah Rashad's sexuality was first questioned, and now he's opening up about how he's being received by the public.

Later, Rashad also referred to himself as the "Black bi rapper," adding that "it doesn't come with any of the perks I thought it would come with. There are no Frank Ocean perks." Back in 2012, Ocean penned an open letter he published to Tumblr, revealing that his first love had been a man. The post arrived just before the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Channel Orange, and was widely viewed as a significant moment in Hip Hop.

The rapper-singer caught up with Dominic Fike for Pigeons and Planes, where they had an honest discussion about Rashad's acceptance in the industry. "On the last rollout, sh*t, I was acting like I was past all my demons, and sh*t," he said of his time in 2021. "I was f*cked up the week before. I'm not proud of that sh*t." Rashad added that he felt as if he was the "poster child for recovery" after having to go through his journey publicly.

In the months that followed, Rashad addressed the situation during performances and interviews, expressing gratitude for the support he received while acknowledging the emotional toll of having intimate moments exposed without his permission. While Rashad has spoken candidly about the experience, he has largely resisted allowing the leak to define either his identity or his music career. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about not receiving the same treatment as Frank Ocean after coming out as sexually fluid.

Years after his sexuality was outed to the world without his consent, Isaiah Rashad is more vocal about his personal life. Sexually explicit videos allegedly involving the rapper were leaked online in early 2022. It sparked widespread speculation about his sexuality , and the leak triggered intense discussion across Hip Hop. This is a genre that has historically struggled with homophobia and rigid expectations around masculinity. Many fans and fellow artists rallied around Rashad, condemning the invasion of his privacy rather than focusing on the content of the videos themselves.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.