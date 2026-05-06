Isaiah Rashad Opens Up About Navigating The Public Eye As A Bisexual Black Man

Isaiah Rashad is truly one of those artists we don’t hear enough from, but whenever he pops out, it’s a real treat. The TDE artist is fresh off the release of his new album, It’s Been Awful, his first solo album in five years. Every time he drops, it always feels like an intimate invitation into his rather recluse and private world. This time felt particularly significant since it's the first project since his boundaries had been violated publicly. In 2022, a sex tape involving Rashad and another man surfaced online and immediately put his sexuality in front of the court of public opinion.

“I went through some shit to an extent, but it was, you know… between being an artist and the expectations of that, and I guess the deconstruction of my masculinity, it’s been a lot of getting to know myself,” he explained during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. "I'm blessed to how everything happened with me," he continued. "And the reception of everything. Because it allowed me to really step back and re-examine what I was doing. ‘Cause regardless of how much I love myself, I still put myself in an irresponsible situation for anyone to control my narrative.”

Rashad added, “At some point, I've accepted that they don't make a manual for being a bisexual Black men or any of that type of shit. It was less hiding myself from anything, and more so not knowing how to not be ostracized."

Isaiah Rashad previously expressed gratitude to his fans at Coachella after the leak and later, opened up during an interview with Joe Budden.

Isaiah Rashad Appears On The Breakfast Club