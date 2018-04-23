queer
- GramJustice Smith Comes Out As Queer While Stressing That “All Black Lives Matter”Actor Justice Smith came out as queer on an Instagram post in which he expressed his disappointment over the lack of support for Black queer and trans lives specifically.By Lynn S.
- Pop Culture"Friday" Singer Rebecca Black Comes Out As QueerRebecca Black, who went viral almost ten years ago for her song, "Friday," has come out as queer after ending a relationship with a woman.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Comes Out As QueerJameela Jamil comes out after being criticized for her role as a judge on HBO's new voguing competition show, "Legendary."By Lynn S.
- MusicFrank Ocean Premieres New Music During NYC PrEP+ PartyTHIS IS NOT A DRILL.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyLGBTQ History Will Be Taught In Illinois Schools: ReportProgressive ideasBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicHeems Of "Swet Shop Boys" & Das Racist Comes Out: "I'm Queer"Heems opens up. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLori Lightfoot Becomes 1st Openly Gay Black Woman Elected As Chicago's MayorLori Lightfoot clinches a landslide victory to end Chicago's Rahm Emmanuel nightmare.By Devin Ch
- MusicTrippie Redd Memes Kodak Black & Young M.A As Married CoupleThe creep factor on this Kodak Black, Young M.A meme is really odorous.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLilly Singh Makes History: First Queer Woman Of Color To Host "Late Night Talk Show""A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will take over NBC's late, late timeslot formerly occupied by Carson Daly.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoe Rogan Says "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Is "Off The Charts" TransphobicRogan isn't the first to remark on "Ace Ventura's" insensitivity.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosAndy Allo Celebrates Same-Sex Love In Lena Waithe-Produced VideoShe reveals sultry visuals to accompany her love song, "Angels Make Love."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Caught Slippin', Begins Deleting Old Homophobic TweetsKevin Hart is virtually always in "the doghouse."By Devin Ch
- MusicTaylor Bennett Forced To Address "Bisexuality" After Birth Of 1st ChildTaylor Bennett was met with ignorance the moment he let his guard down.By Devin Ch
- SportsDwight Howard Accused Of Sleeping With Trans Women By Alleged Ex-LoverMasin Elije says Dwight Howard and his pastor threatened him with violence if he didn't keep quiet.By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby Daddy On "Queen Radio"The singer dished about their unique bond.By Zaynab
- MusicKYLE Announces His First Ever World Tour: "Lightspeed"The tour dates and openers will be unveiled on Monday.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKid Fury Develops A Lena Waithe-Produced Comedy Series For HBOThe comedians are teaming up for a groundbreaking production.By Zaynab
- MusicKehlani's San Francisco Pride Performance Ends In Massive BrawlKehlani expresses regret over the way the situation was handled.By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Opens Up About Her Sexual Orientation: "I'm Queer"Kehlani posted a series of tweets revealing her true self to her fans.By Alex Zidel