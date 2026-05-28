D4vd Bet Allegedly Helped Google Employee Win $1.2M Before Arrest

BY Aron A.
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The engineer was charged with insider trading after using confidential data to win big in a Polymarket bet on D4vd.

Things aren’t looking good for a Google employee who placed Polymarket bets on D4vd based on internal data. According to the BBC, authorities say Michele Spagnuolo used privileged access to unreleased Google Analytics and marketing information to place highly successful wagers tied to online search trends.  Investigators claim one of his most profitable predictions involved D4vd being identified as Google’s most-searched person of 2025 before that information was publicly available.

According to court documents, the market gave D4vd extremely low odds of landing the top spot at the time the bet was placed. Prosecutors believe Spagnuolo already knew the outcome because of his access to sensitive Google analytics and marketing materials through internal company systems. Authorities say the alleged operation generated more than $1 million in profits. Between October and December 2025, Spagnuolo reportedly placed millions of dollars in bets connected to Google search trends and public figures.

Spagnuolo was arrested in New York this week despite being an Italian citizen living in Switzerland. He has since appeared in federal court and was later released on a $2.25 million bond while the investigation continues.

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Google Engineer Allegedly Used Internal Data To Bet On D4vd

Investigators claim Spagnuolo used several cryptocurrency accounts to place wagers under the alias “AlphaRaccoon.” Federal agents reportedly linked the accounts together using identification records tied to one wallet allegedly opened with an Italian ID card.

Google confirmed the employee has been placed on leave and stated it is cooperating with authorities. The company said the internal tools involved were available to employees, but using confidential information for financial gain violates corporate policy. 

D4vd is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child, and mutilation of human remains related to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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