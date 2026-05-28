D4vd Bet Allegedly Helped Google Employee Win $1.2M Before Arrest

Things aren’t looking good for a Google employee who placed Polymarket bets on D4vd based on internal data. According to the BBC, authorities say Michele Spagnuolo used privileged access to unreleased Google Analytics and marketing information to place highly successful wagers tied to online search trends. Investigators claim one of his most profitable predictions involved D4vd being identified as Google’s most-searched person of 2025 before that information was publicly available.

According to court documents, the market gave D4vd extremely low odds of landing the top spot at the time the bet was placed. Prosecutors believe Spagnuolo already knew the outcome because of his access to sensitive Google analytics and marketing materials through internal company systems. Authorities say the alleged operation generated more than $1 million in profits. Between October and December 2025, Spagnuolo reportedly placed millions of dollars in bets connected to Google search trends and public figures.

Spagnuolo was arrested in New York this week despite being an Italian citizen living in Switzerland. He has since appeared in federal court and was later released on a $2.25 million bond while the investigation continues.

Google Engineer Allegedly Used Internal Data To Bet On D4vd

Investigators claim Spagnuolo used several cryptocurrency accounts to place wagers under the alias “AlphaRaccoon.” Federal agents reportedly linked the accounts together using identification records tied to one wallet allegedly opened with an Italian ID card.

Google confirmed the employee has been placed on leave and stated it is cooperating with authorities. The company said the internal tools involved were available to employees, but using confidential information for financial gain violates corporate policy.