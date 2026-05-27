Larry Jackson’s gamma Sues Over Smear Websites Claiming They Inflated Ye Streams

Larry Jackson’s gamma is at the center of a legal battle. According to Music Business Worldwide, gamma filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court over what it describes as a coordinated online defamation campaign targeting both the company and its CEO, Larry Jackson.

According to court documents filed this week, Gamma is seeking to uncover the anonymous individuals responsible for launching two websites that accused the company of financial misconduct, streaming manipulation, and misuse of investor money. The complaint argues that the allegations are entirely fabricated and were intentionally designed to damage the reputation of the fast-growing entertainment firm.

The lawsuit specifically references the domains “larryjacksonexposed.com” and “gammaexposed.com,” which allegedly surfaced shortly after a favorable Bloomberg feature highlighted Jackson’s rise in the music business. Gamma claims the sites used inflammatory language and false accusations, including claims that sales connected to Kanye West’s album Bully were artificially boosted through bots and that investor funds were improperly spent on luxury expenses such as private jets.

The site claims Jackson “is down to his last [USD] 10m of the 100m he raised” and alleged the company was “embezzling investor funds for private flights, grandiose lifestyle, personal PR and legacy artist signings to enhance image and status.”

What Artists Are Mentioned In The Smear Campaign Against Gamma?

Additional allegations targeted artists associated with the company, including Mariah Carey and Usher, with the websites suggesting the company was “laundering” money for the former, while manipulating streaming figures and experiencing quiet departures from major talent. Gamma’s filing strongly denies every accusation.

The complaint also describes what it believes was a deliberate social media operation used to spread the claims online. The company alleges that hundreds of newly created X accounts amplified links to the websites within minutes, while similar messaging reportedly appeared across Reddit before certain accounts were banned.