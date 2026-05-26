J. Cole & Cam'ron Finally Settle Their Lawsuit

J. Cole and Cam'ron have reportedly “reached an agreement in principle” to end their lawsuit, according to Billboard. If you remember, Cam filed the lawsuit in October of 2025, stating that Cole still owed him for his verse on "Ready '24."
The Might Delete Later performance was enjoyed by fans, although Cam was hoping to get a Cole interview out of it. When he couldn't get an interview or a verse, he decided to take action and file the lawsuit.
“Two years later, with Cole having refused to honor his agreement to collaborate with plaintiff on either a single or on the podcast, defendants nevertheless released the sound recording,” Cam's lawyers explained.
The two eventually hashed things out on Cam's show Talk With Flee. At the time, it appeared as though things were about to turn a corner. Now, the hatched has been officially buried.
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J. Cole and Cam'ron Are At Peace
At the time of Cam's lawsuit, Cole's lawyers were adamant that this was a shakedown of sorts. They felt as though Cam'ron was being unreasonable and that the lawsuit should be thrown out altogether.
“Plaintiff encouraged and blessed defendants’ use of his performance, as it was to his career benefit,” Cole’s legal team replied. “It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance, followed by the filing of this lawsuit without notice to publicly disparage Cole as leverage.”
In the end, it is good to see these two patch things up. At the end of the day, you never want to see two legends battling it out in court.