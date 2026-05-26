J. Cole & Cam'ron Finally Settle Their Lawsuit

J. Cole and Cam'ron were in a lawsuit involving the song "Ready '24," although the entire case has been officially settled.

In the end, it is good to see these two patch things up. At the end of the day, you never want to see two legends battling it out in court.

“Plaintiff encouraged and blessed defendants’ use of his performance, as it was to his career benefit,” Cole’s legal team replied. “It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance, followed by the filing of this lawsuit without notice to publicly disparage Cole as leverage.”

The Might Delete Later performance was enjoyed by fans, although Cam was hoping to get a Cole interview out of it. When he couldn't get an interview or a verse, he decided to take action and file the lawsuit.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!