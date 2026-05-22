Shawn Wayans Calls Aries Spears An "Idiot" & A "B*tch"

There's apparently some comedy beef going on between the Wayans brothers and Aries Spears. Shawn and Marlon Wayans are currently in the middle of a press run for their latest film, Scary Movie 6, and while chatting with the Morning Hustle, Spears's previous criticisms about Shawn were brought up.
Shawn was asked about seeing his name in headlines, especially after someone has negative things to say about him. He responded that it would be Marlon who had to tell him about it, because Shawn isn't on social media like many others. Then, a host brought up Spears's name, prompting Shawn to reply, "Oh, he's an idiot. And a b*tch."
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Comedians Clash Over "Arrogant" Take
Spears told VladTV that Shawn wouldn't look him in the eye when they interacted. He called him "arrogant," suggested he was a "diva," and said his talent didn't match that level of conceit. Reflecting on the comments, Shawn said that he didn't "go back at him." However, "Now that you bring it up, he's a b*tch for that. He was begging to get into one of our movies or our TV show. I hooked him up, I put him on a cartoon that we did called The Boo Crew. I realized how crazy he was."
Further, the famous brothers said they witnessed Spears "getting slapped up" in the past. Marlon admitted he had tension with DJ Vlad and didn't understand why it was brought up for Spears to weigh in on. We can only imagine Spears's reaction to these remarks. Check out the Wayans brothers below.