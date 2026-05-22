Shawn Wayans Calls Aries Spears An "Idiot" & A "B*tch"

The Wayans brothers had a few words for Aries Spears, who previously called Shawn "arrogant" and a diva while clowning his talents.

Further, the famous brothers said they witnessed Spears "getting slapped up" in the past. Marlon admitted he had tension with DJ Vlad and didn't understand why it was brought up for Spears to weigh in on. We can only imagine Spears's reaction to these remarks. Check out the Wayans brothers below.

Spears told VladTV that Shawn wouldn't look him in the eye when they interacted. He called him "arrogant," suggested he was a "diva," and said his talent didn't match that level of conceit. Reflecting on the comments, Shawn said that he didn't "go back at him." However, "Now that you bring it up, he's a b*tch for that. He was begging to get into one of our movies or our TV show. I hooked him up, I put him on a cartoon that we did called The Boo Crew. I realized how crazy he was."

Shawn was asked about seeing his name in headlines, especially after someone has negative things to say about him. He responded that it would be Marlon who had to tell him about it, because Shawn isn't on social media like many others. Then, a host brought up Spears's name, prompting Shawn to reply, "Oh, he's an idiot. And a b*tch."

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.