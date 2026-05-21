Jeremy Hecht Claims DJ Akademiks Is Being Paid By Trump-Owned Truth Social

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jeremy Hecht Blasts DJ Akademiks White House Drake Posts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Jeremy Hecht attends Pre-GRAMMY "LA Check-In" To Support LA Fire Relief Efforts at FYI Campus on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks clowned Jeremy Hecht for saying Drake should denounce the White House using "ICEMAN" as political propaganda.

Drake dropped ICEMAN just last week, and it unsurprisingly caused an uproar along with his three other albums. Even the White House got in on the fun by remixing his cover art and tracks as MAGA promo, which led to controversy from critics of United States President Donald Trump. Jeremy Hecht pointed out the lack of a response from Drizzy to these posts on Twitter, which DJ Akademiks immediately dismissed. Now, Hecht has taken to his Instagram page to respond to Ak's perspective.

"the white house has now made 2 promos using Drake's album (which he hasn't denounced yet) but they thought we were crazy for saying 'iceman' is a tone-deaf album title in this climate," he tweeted. This referred to earlier debates around Drake's ICEMAN album title.

"Shut yo b***h a** up…" Akademiks responded on Twitter. "talking bout a rapper need to 'denounce' free promo from the f***ing White House. I’m so glad n***as like u is outta here. Ain’t no denouncing f**k n***a .. take dat woke s**t back to the f***ing dot era! It’s iceman szn."

The former The Bigger Picture cohost responded with an IG video yesterday (Wednesday, May 20). He started off by mocking the streamer and commentator's foodie-ness and his Drizzy "meat-gargling," later highlighting the White House's posts about Drake's ICEMAN.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Jeremy Hecht Responds To DJ Akademiks

"He has been caping for his daddy for years," Jeremy Hecht said of DJ Akademiks, specifically referring to Donald Trump. He then claimed from purportedly talking to alleged sources that Ak is being paid by the head of Truth Social, the social media platform Trump owns and uses extensively. Hecht also claimed every label is paying Akademiks, tainting his musical coverage along with alleged political conflicts of interest.

He also clarified that he thinks the Toronto superstar most likely didn't intend any of this, pointing out how the 6ix God called the ICE agency "fake feds" on ICEMAN's "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana. ICE garnered outrage due to various civilian shootings in the U.S. and for their treatment of communities of all sorts, most significantly immigrant and marginalized populations.

Hecht also called attention to other artists denouncing the U.S. government for using their material. Finally, he called out DJ Akademiks' issues with women and back-handedly congratulated him for his new OVO chain after finally meeting its boss.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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