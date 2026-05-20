Lord Jamar Pushes Back Against Stove God Cooks Label Narrative: "He's Not In A Bad Deal"

BY Aron A.
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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Lord Jamar attends the YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event at Barclays Center on June 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) via Getty Images
Lord Jamar shares his perspective.

The one rapper who probably has the most anticipated release of the year is Stove God Cooks. While it’s been nearly five years since Reasonable Drought, fans have anticipated his next release. A few singles have emerged, and the pending Swizz Beatz-produced album is set to arrive in the near future. However, fans assumed that label issues prevented it from being released once SGC called on Jay-Z to get him out of his deal.

As reported by Complex, Lord Jamar, who previously managed the "Run It Up" rapper, explained in a recent interview with Quiet Part Out Loud that the Babygrande Records signee isn’t in an exploitative deal by any means. Jamar confirmed that he had a role in orchestrating the deal when he once managed the rapper. “I have knowledge of the deal. He’s not in a bad deal… he even said he’s not in a bad deal. He said he’s in a deal he doesn’t want to be in,” Jamar said, adding that Stove God simply didn’t want to work with him or the owner of Babygrande Records.

“He could have been out of this deal if he would have just delivered his projects,” Jamar said. “But he took the money, took the advance, and… didn’t deliver.”

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What Did Lord Jamar Say About Stove God Cooks Deal?

Jamar suggested that Stove God has been unfairly portraying Chuck Wilson of Babygrande Records as the bad guy in the situation while also trying to pin some of the blame of his record deal on Jamar. However, Lord Jamar said that he played a major role in Stove God Cook’s career, especially as it relates to linking him up with Busta Rhymes and Roc Marciano, who worked on Reasonable Drought. Furthermore, Jamar said he also helped with Stove God Cook’s rebranding.

Regardless of the strain on their relationship, Lord Jamar made it clear that he still believes in Stove God Cook’s talent as an artist. Check out the full clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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