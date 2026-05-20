Lord Jamar Pushes Back Against Stove God Cooks Label Narrative: "He's Not In A Bad Deal"

The one rapper who probably has the most anticipated release of the year is Stove God Cooks. While it’s been nearly five years since Reasonable Drought, fans have anticipated his next release. A few singles have emerged, and the pending Swizz Beatz-produced album is set to arrive in the near future. However, fans assumed that label issues prevented it from being released once SGC called on Jay-Z to get him out of his deal.

As reported by Complex, Lord Jamar, who previously managed the "Run It Up" rapper, explained in a recent interview with Quiet Part Out Loud that the Babygrande Records signee isn’t in an exploitative deal by any means. Jamar confirmed that he had a role in orchestrating the deal when he once managed the rapper. “I have knowledge of the deal. He’s not in a bad deal… he even said he’s not in a bad deal. He said he’s in a deal he doesn’t want to be in,” Jamar said, adding that Stove God simply didn’t want to work with him or the owner of Babygrande Records.

“He could have been out of this deal if he would have just delivered his projects,” Jamar said. “But he took the money, took the advance, and… didn’t deliver.”

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What Did Lord Jamar Say About Stove God Cooks Deal?

Jamar suggested that Stove God has been unfairly portraying Chuck Wilson of Babygrande Records as the bad guy in the situation while also trying to pin some of the blame of his record deal on Jamar. However, Lord Jamar said that he played a major role in Stove God Cook’s career, especially as it relates to linking him up with Busta Rhymes and Roc Marciano, who worked on Reasonable Drought. Furthermore, Jamar said he also helped with Stove God Cook’s rebranding.