Welcome To My Garden - Song by Stove God Cooks

Stove God Cooks has been on a solid run as of late, and his newest track "Welcome To My Garden" is going to be a crowd pleaser.

Stove God Cooks is going to be dropping a new album called Goat Stamp later this year. So far, his new singles have been polarizing. However, fans are certainly interested in the direction. Not to mention, he has Swizz Beatz along for the ride, which is creating that much more intrigue. On Thursday, fans got a new song, this time called "Welcome To My Garden." It is a phenomenal piece of work, with the artist showcasing how his songwriting has grown over the years. Meanwhile, the production from Swizz Beatz is fantastic, which should not be a surprise to anyone.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!