Welcome To My Garden - Song by Stove God Cooks

Stove God Cooks is going to be dropping a new album called Goat Stamp later this year. So far, his new singles have been polarizing. However, fans are certainly interested in the direction. Not to mention, he has Swizz Beatz along for the ride, which is creating that much more intrigue. On Thursday, fans got a new song, this time called "Welcome To My Garden." It is a phenomenal piece of work, with the artist showcasing how his songwriting has grown over the years. Meanwhile, the production from Swizz Beatz is fantastic, which should not be a surprise to anyone.
Release Date: February 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Goat Stamp
Quotable Lyrics from Welcome To My Garden
I don't need your flowers, bitch I got my own garden
Seeds planted, money trees grew, coke harden
They ain't tell you in the kitchen I'm Mozart
Beethoven, Stovie's home the break's over