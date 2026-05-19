OJ Simpson Trial Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead at 76

Mark Fuhrman was the LAPD detective who was exposed for using racial slurs, including the n-word, after lying on the stand.

During testimony, Fuhrman denied using the n-word in the previous decade, but the tapes later contradicted that statement publicly. The revelation became one of the defining moments of the trial and strengthened the defense’s argument that racism within the LAPD could have compromised the investigation. He was later convicted of perjury.

It has gone down as one of the most controversial murder trials in U.S. history, and now, a key player in the OJ Simpson case, Mark Fuhrman, has reportedly passed away. In 1994, former NFL star OJ Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson , and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally slain outside of her home. Simpson quickly became a suspect, and when his trial began, it took over television as it was broadcast in real-time. Several people took to the stand, including Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman, who became a major figure.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.