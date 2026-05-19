OJ Simpson Trial Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead at 76

It has gone down as one of the most controversial murder trials in U.S. history, and now, a key player in the OJ Simpson case, Mark Fuhrman, has reportedly passed away. In 1994, former NFL star OJ Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally slain outside of her home. Simpson quickly became a suspect, and when his trial began, it took over television as it was broadcast in real-time. Several people took to the stand, including Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman, who became a major figure.
Fuhrman played a major role in the investigation into the murders, especially after he testified about discovering a bloody glove at Simpson's Brentwood estate. That was the evidence prosecutors argued linked Simpson to the killings. However, Fuhrman’s credibility quickly became a central issue for the defense team.
Fuhrman Was Accused Of Racism
The controversy surrounding Fuhrman exploded after recordings surfaced in which he repeatedly used racist slurs and described violent behavior toward Black people while speaking with screenwriter Laura Hart McKinny years before the trial.
During testimony, Fuhrman denied using the n-word in the previous decade, but the tapes later contradicted that statement publicly. The revelation became one of the defining moments of the trial and strengthened the defense’s argument that racism within the LAPD could have compromised the investigation. He was later convicted of perjury.
It was recently shared by ABC 7 News that Fuhrman died on May 12, according to Idaho's Kootenai County Coroner's Office. A cause of death has not yet been shared. Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders, but was later found liable for their deaths. He died in 2024 at 76.