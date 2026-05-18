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Mark Fuhrman
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Crime
OJ Simpson Trial Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead at 76
Mark Fuhrman was the LAPD detective who was exposed for using racial slurs, including the n-word, after lying on the stand.
By
Erika Marie
May 18, 2026