Chad Hugo Risks Dismissal Of Pharrell Lawsuit Over Failure To Serve

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chad Hugo Risks Dismissal Pharrell Lawsuit Failure To Serve
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Chad Hugo accused the other half of The Neptunes, Pharrell, of withholding royalties from him connected to N.E.R.D., touring, and more.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo put out some amazing music together as The Neptunes and N.E.R.D., but they now hold a contentious relationship over business issues, copyright infringement claims, and more. Hugo's lawsuit against Williams over alleged unpaid royalties and other matters is at the forefront of that dynamic right now, and it might fall apart for the former.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, federal judge Andre Birotte Jr. issued an order that might result in the court dismissing Chad's lawsuit against his former collaborator. Reportedly, he failed to serve the codefendants in his case with papers within 90 days of the million-dollar suit's filing. These include Pharrell, N.E.R.D. Music LLC, Neptunes LLC, CH and PW Inc., PW and CH Inc., PW Branding Inc., PW IP Holdings LLC, and Talamasca Inc.

On Thursday (May 14), Judge Birotte Jr. reportedly gave Chad Hugo a deadline of May 22. This is to show cause and explain why he was unable to serve the codefendants. Hugo must now argue in favor of his multi-faceted case's continuation, or otherwise risk dismissal.

Read More: Hip-Hop Has Always Been Political

Why Is Chad Hugo Suing Pharrell?
May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Pharrell Williams during the first quarter in game six of the Western
May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA. Recording artist Pharrell Williams during the first quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-86 for a 3-3 tie in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Chad Hugo is suing his Neptunes partner Pharrell for allegedly unpaid royalties connected to N.E.R.D.'s 2017 album No One Ever Really Dies. This followed a previous lawsuit over The Neptunes' name that remains unsolved in federal court. They reportedly haven't been on speaking terms for years now.

Hugo's claims against Williams also claim money is missing from N.E.R.D. and The Neptunes' general album sales, touring income, merchandising deals. Also, the lawsuit alleges uncredited production work. However, there's a chance the court may dismiss this lawsuit if it finds its claims to fall outside of the three-year statute of limitations posed by the United States Copyright Act.

Pharrell's team responded to Chad Hugo's lawsuit back in January of this year. They claimed "a standard accounting review is already in progress."

"The lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties," they stated. "If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."

Read More: Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo's Fight Over The Neptunes, Explained

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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