Chad Hugo Expands $1 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Pharrell

BY Caroline Fisher
Chad Hugo Expands Lawsuit Pharrell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Inductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame )
Earlier this year, Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell, alleging that he hasn't received his fair share of royalties.

Chad Hugo kicked off 2026 by filing a $1 million lawsuit against his former collaborator, Pharrell. In it, he accuses the Virginia Beach-born performer of financial impropriety. Allegedly, he "has not received his appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.'s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals."

“[Pharrell] Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” Hugo's attorney, Brent J. Lehman, alleged. “Such willful, fraudulent, and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

Now, Forbes reports that Hugo has expanded his lawsuit, adding new claims related to production credits and royalties. He accuses Pharrell of failing to properly credit him on eight different songs produced in 2022. The songs include Rosalía’s “Motomami” and “La Combi Versace,” Latto’s "Real One," "Cash In Cash Out," and more.

Pharrell Responds To Chad Hugo Lawsuit
52nd Annual BMI Pop Awards
Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Hugo also alleges that he was “principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer responsible for programming, instrumentation, and overall sound design, while Defendant Williams more frequently appeared as the public-facing member of the duo.”

Hugo's amendment has the potential to pose an issue, as a federal court could determine that his claims fall outside the three-year statute of limitations under the U.S. Copyright Act. This could result in a dismissal.

Pharrell's team responded to Hugo's initial filing in a statement in January. At the time, they confirmed that "a standard accounting review is already in progress."

"The lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties," their statement continued. "If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."

