Chad Hugo Expands $1 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Pharrell

Chad Hugo kicked off 2026 by filing a $1 million lawsuit against his former collaborator, Pharrell. In it, he accuses the Virginia Beach-born performer of financial impropriety. Allegedly, he "has not received his appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.'s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals."

“[Pharrell] Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” Hugo's attorney, Brent J. Lehman, alleged. “Such willful, fraudulent, and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

Now, reports that Hugo has expanded his lawsuit, adding new claims related to production credits and royalties. He accuses Pharrell of failing to properly credit him on eight different songs produced in 2022. The songs include Rosalía’s “Motomami” and “La Combi Versace,” Latto’s "Real One," "Cash In Cash Out," and more.

Pharrell Responds To Chad Hugo Lawsuit

Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Hugo also alleges that he was “principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer responsible for programming, instrumentation, and overall sound design, while Defendant Williams more frequently appeared as the public-facing member of the duo.”

Hugo's amendment has the potential to pose an issue, as a federal court could determine that his claims fall outside the three-year statute of limitations under the U.S. Copyright Act. This could result in a dismissal.

Pharrell's team responded to Hugo's initial filing in a statement in January. At the time, they confirmed that "a standard accounting review is already in progress."

"The lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties," their statement continued. "If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."