Pharrell Williams' decades-worth of contributions to music and pop culture nabbed him the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 68th Grammy Awards. He's now the fourth winner since it was renamed in 2023 after debuting in 2022. While he's incredibly deserving of the award thanks to his forward-thinking production, impact on fashion, and etc., his acceptance speech has been turning a lot of people off.

There's a couple of reasons why including not mentioning the issues going on politically and sociologically. Many artists at the award show used their time on the podium to denounce ICE, speak on immigration, and more.

Pharrell focused more on emphasizing that we should all work hard so we can achieve our dreams. Overall, there's nothing wrong with that, but given that we are in a very sensitive social climate right now, folks believe his speech was tone deaf.

Another reason though is because nowhere in his roughly three-minute-long monologue did he thank Chad Hugo. There wasn't even any recognition of his efforts when they were The Neptunes for so long. Together, they helped push the careers of Justin Timberlake, Clipse, Jay-Z, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell Williams

But while fans are allowed to be upset or voice their opinions, there's a reason why Hugo's name didn't come up. Right now, Williams' ex-business partner is still trying to sue him. In fact, Hugo sent in a different legal filing last month that accuses P of financial impropriety.

He claims that he's still waiting on a lot of royalties to be satisfied and that he's failed to properly account for their company's funds.

Overall, Hugo seeks $375,000 and maybe even $1 million for N.E.R.D.'s 2017 No One Ever Really Dies album as well. Part of the complaint reads that "a significant number of songs are missing from [Hugo's] label portals and SoundExchange portals indicating that Plaintiff has not received the royalties he is entitled to."

This is the second legal dispute that Hugo has started with Pharell in the last couple of years. In 2024, he accused the ex-partner of registering for trademarks for the Neptunes name without his permission.

It's also worth mentioning that Pharrell admitted they haven't been talking amid all of these issues. So, while he could have shout-outed Hugo, there's clear evidence that there's a lot of emotion underneath to what probably feels like a betrayal to him.

Disgusted Fans React To Pharrell's Speech