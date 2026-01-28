2026 is shaping up to be another successful year for Pharrell. Unfortunately, however, there seems to be just one thing in the way. Earlier this month, it was reported that he's being sued by his Neptunes collaborator, Chad Hugo. Hugo, who was also a member of the band N.E.R.D. alongside Pharrell and Shay Haley, accuses the Virginia Beach-born performer of financial impropriety.

Allegedly, he "has not received his appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.'s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals." Hugo calls the musical ventures "two of the most influential musical forces of their generation. In the suit, he adds that their "innovative, genre-blending sound helped shape modern hip-hop, R&B, and pop music."

“[Pharrell] Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” Brent J. Lehman, Hugo’s attorney, alleges. “Such willful, fraudulent, and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

Pharrell Grammys 2026

Pharrell's legal team has since issued a response to the lawsuit. According to them, "a standard accounting review is already in progress."

"The lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties," their statement continues, per USA Today. "If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."

News of Pharrell's response to the suit comes just a few days after it was announced that he'll be taking the stage at the 2026 Grammys alongside Clipse. He's nominated for three awards. This is thanks to his contributions to the duo's album Let God Sort Em Out and his LEGO-filled biopic Piece by Piece.