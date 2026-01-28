Pharrell Hits Back At Chad Hugo Amid Financial Impropriety Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pharrell Hits Back Chad Hugo
May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Pharrell Williams during the first quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-86 for a 3-3 tie in the series. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell, alleging he withheld funds from The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.

2026 is shaping up to be another successful year for Pharrell. Unfortunately, however, there seems to be just one thing in the way. Earlier this month, it was reported that he's being sued by his Neptunes collaborator, Chad Hugo. Hugo, who was also a member of the band N.E.R.D. alongside Pharrell and Shay Haley, accuses the Virginia Beach-born performer of financial impropriety.

Allegedly, he "has not received his appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.'s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals." Hugo calls the musical ventures "two of the most influential musical forces of their generation. In the suit, he adds that their "innovative, genre-blending sound helped shape modern hip-hop, R&B, and pop music."

“[Pharrell] Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” Brent J. Lehman, Hugo’s attorney, alleges. “Such willful, fraudulent, and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

Read More: Pharrell Awarded France's Highest National Honor With Future In Attendance

Pharrell Grammys 2026
Pharrell
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jarrad Henderson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pharrell's legal team has since issued a response to the lawsuit. According to them, "a standard accounting review is already in progress."

"The lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties," their statement continues, per USA Today. "If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."

News of Pharrell's response to the suit comes just a few days after it was announced that he'll be taking the stage at the 2026 Grammys alongside Clipse. He's nominated for three awards. This is thanks to his contributions to the duo's album Let God Sort Em Out and his LEGO-filled biopic Piece by Piece.

Read More: Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell For Allegedly Withholding Money From Him

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell Withholding Money The Neptunes Music Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell For Allegedly Withholding Money From Him
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
102.7 KIIS-FM's "Wango Tango On-Air" Concert 2004 Music Chad Hugo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Neptunes Icon Worth?
Pharrell Williams Holds Forum At Norfolk State University To Discuss Full Potential Of The Cities Of Virginia Beach And Norfolk In His Home State Of Virginia Music Pusha T Labels Pharrell & Chad Hugo's Neptunes Dispute "Stupidity"
Comments 0