Pharrell-Backed Miami Hotel Threatened By $150 Million Foreclosure

Pharrell Williams has a big media empire under his belt, whether it's his musical contributions or his fashion strides. But he also seemingly entered the world of real estate by backing The Goodlife Hotel in South Beach. Now, five years after its debut, the Miami property is reportedly facing a $150 million foreclosure threat.

According to The Miami Herald, the OPHANIM artist does not appear as a defendant in this lawsuit. Neither does David Grutman, the Miami nightlife and dining entrepreneur who also has the LIV nightclub under his belt. They publicly supported the hotel project upon its announcement as co-developers and partners, although it's unclear if their roles extended beyond dining and entertainment or if they had a financial stake in The Goodlife. In fact, a representative reportedly said they haven't had any involvement in the project since mid-to-late 2024.

Back to the foreclosure action, though, it comes from real estate developer CIM Group's California real estate fund affiliate. They claim the hotel's owner Washington Squared, controlled by Dreamscape Companies in New York, is in default of a $152 million loan that helped fund the project's development.

The hotel has allegedly been "operating in the red," which led the lender to cover payroll and other expenses. Both sides had previous disputes about Dreamscape's CEO and his partners allegedly owing millions to lenders to cover operating losses, which they labeled an exploitative attempt to take advantage of paperwork mistakes to get more than what they are owed.

Chad Hugo's Lawsuit Against Pharrell

Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this has nothing to do with the Neptunes producer, it does raise questions about The Goodtime Hotel's history and its funding. Elsewhere, though, Pharrell has another legal battle to face, and this one is actually about him.

Chad Hugo sued his fellow Neptunes producer for allegedly unpaid royalties, lack of proper song credits, and more. It's been a sad thing to witness given their collaborative chemistry in previous decades.