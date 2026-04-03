Pharrell-Backed Miami Hotel Threatened By $150 Million Foreclosure

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pharrell Backed Miami Hotel Threatened 150 Million Foreclosure
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Pharrell Williams poses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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While Pharrell does not directly appear in this lawsuit, his early support of The Goodtime Hotel focused on dining and entertainment.

Pharrell Williams has a big media empire under his belt, whether it's his musical contributions or his fashion strides. But he also seemingly entered the world of real estate by backing The Goodlife Hotel in South Beach. Now, five years after its debut, the Miami property is reportedly facing a $150 million foreclosure threat.

According to The Miami Herald, the OPHANIM artist does not appear as a defendant in this lawsuit. Neither does David Grutman, the Miami nightlife and dining entrepreneur who also has the LIV nightclub under his belt. They publicly supported the hotel project upon its announcement as co-developers and partners, although it's unclear if their roles extended beyond dining and entertainment or if they had a financial stake in The Goodlife. In fact, a representative reportedly said they haven't had any involvement in the project since mid-to-late 2024.

Back to the foreclosure action, though, it comes from real estate developer CIM Group's California real estate fund affiliate. They claim the hotel's owner Washington Squared, controlled by Dreamscape Companies in New York, is in default of a $152 million loan that helped fund the project's development.

The hotel has allegedly been "operating in the red," which led the lender to cover payroll and other expenses. Both sides had previous disputes about Dreamscape's CEO and his partners allegedly owing millions to lenders to cover operating losses, which they labeled an exploitative attempt to take advantage of paperwork mistakes to get more than what they are owed.

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Chad Hugo's Lawsuit Against Pharrell
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this has nothing to do with the Neptunes producer, it does raise questions about The Goodtime Hotel's history and its funding. Elsewhere, though, Pharrell has another legal battle to face, and this one is actually about him.

Chad Hugo sued his fellow Neptunes producer for allegedly unpaid royalties, lack of proper song credits, and more. It's been a sad thing to witness given their collaborative chemistry in previous decades.

Pharrell's legal team responded and claimed "a standard accounting review is already in progress." Not only that, but they alleged "the lawsuit filed is premature as there may not even be a dispute between the parties. If the accounting review determines that money is owed, the appropriate party will pay it. Pharrell has consistently acted in good faith. He has great respect for Chad and looks forward to resolving this in a way that honors their shared history."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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