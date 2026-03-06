OPHANIM — Album by Voices Of Fire & Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams’ gospel collective Voices of Fire has officially released OPHANIM everywhere. It's a spiritually driven project entirely produced by Pharrell Williams. The album was actually previously released in September 2025, but is now available on all streaming platforms. The project builds on the foundation Pharrell began with the Virginia-based choir several years ago, expanding their sound into a fully realized gospel-meets-modern-soul experience. Throughout the project, lush choir arrangements and uplifting songwriting meet Pharrell’s polished production style, creating a record that blends traditional gospel energy with contemporary textures.
Ophanim also brings together an impressive group of collaborators. Guest appearances include Tori Kelly, John Legend, Zacardi Cortez, CeeLo Green, Quavo, and Teddy Swims, each adding their own flavor to the choir’s powerful foundation.
Release Date: September 2025
Genre: Gospel / Soul
Album: Ophanim
Tracklist for OPHANIM
- THE ONE (feat. Pharrell Williams)
- ANYWHERE (feat. Tori Kelly)
- BUSINESS (feat. John Legend)
- MIRACLE WORKER
- ARMOR (feat. Zacardi Cortez)
- I FORGIVE YOU (feat. CeeLo Green & Quavo)
- BOUNCE
- FAVOR
- ARE YOU READY?
- ANGELS
- WON’T HE DO IT? (feat. Teddy Swims)
- OK TO FALL (feat. Zacardi Cortez)
- REBORN