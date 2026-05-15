Dr*gs R Bad - Album by Lucki

LUCKI officially returns with his new album DR*GS R BAD, marking his first full-length release since 2024’s GEMINI!. The project dives into the Chicago rapper’s complicated relationship with substance use, balancing themes of escapism, creativity, and mental exhaustion across its atmospheric production. The album arrives following a strong rollout that included tracks like “Not So Virgo Of You,” “Free Mr. Banks,” and “I Don’t Care...” featuring Lil Yachty. Frequent collaborators Brent Rambo and Bhristo also contribute production throughout the project.