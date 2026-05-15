Dr*gs R Bad - Album by Lucki

BY Tallie Spencer
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Lucki shares a new album that solidifies his rise in modern hip-hop.

LUCKI officially returns with his new album DR*GS R BAD, marking his first full-length release since 2024’s GEMINI!. The project dives into the Chicago rapper’s complicated relationship with substance use, balancing themes of escapism, creativity, and mental exhaustion across its atmospheric production. The album arrives following a strong rollout that included tracks like “Not So Virgo Of You,” “Free Mr. Banks,” and “I Don’t Care...” featuring Lil Yachty. Frequent collaborators Brent Rambo and Bhristo also contribute production throughout the project.

Coming off the success of GEMINI! and multiple GOLD and PLATINUM certifications, LUCKI continues solidifying himself as one of the most influential independent voices in modern hip-hop.

Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Drugs R Bad

Tracklist For DR*GS R BAD
  1. “NUPPY INTRO”
  2. “Picky Demons :)”
  3. “No Stars in Maybachs” feat. Rylo Rodriguez
  4. “Stupid Prizes”
  5. “SUPERTUNE!!”
  6. “rookie 2 barbie”
  7. “AllWay2Space”
  8. “mdnt series”
  9. “Can’t B Trusted” feat. Lil Baby
  10. “(madness) !”
  11. “a theme atp…”
  12. “Keep It 1000, Plz”
  13. “Brazy Interlude”
  14. “WAYBetter Dayz” feat. Chynna
  15. “Loyal Snake”
  16. “Roundtripski”
  17. “Twin Flow/Godfather II” feat. Veeze
  18. “UR A VET!”
  19. “Gemini Dramatics”
  20. “Yesterday On My Face …”
    Disc 2
  21. “Not So Virgo of You”
  22. “I Don’t Care…” feat. Lil Yachty
  23. “Diamond Stitching”
  24. “Free Mr. Banks”
  25. “OverTh!nking”
  26. “Tuff Luver”
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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