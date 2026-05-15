Dr*gs R Bad - Album by Lucki

LUCKI officially returns with his new album DR*GS R BAD, marking his first full-length release since 2024’s GEMINI!. The project dives into the Chicago rapper’s complicated relationship with substance use, balancing themes of escapism, creativity, and mental exhaustion across its atmospheric production. The album arrives following a strong rollout that included tracks like “Not So Virgo Of You,” “Free Mr. Banks,” and “I Don’t Care...” featuring Lil Yachty. Frequent collaborators Brent Rambo and Bhristo also contribute production throughout the project.
Coming off the success of GEMINI! and multiple GOLD and PLATINUM certifications, LUCKI continues solidifying himself as one of the most influential independent voices in modern hip-hop.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Drugs R Bad
Tracklist For DR*GS R BAD
- “NUPPY INTRO”
- “Picky Demons :)”
- “No Stars in Maybachs” feat. Rylo Rodriguez
- “Stupid Prizes”
- “SUPERTUNE!!”
- “rookie 2 barbie”
- “AllWay2Space”
- “mdnt series”
- “Can’t B Trusted” feat. Lil Baby
- “(madness) !”
- “a theme atp…”
- “Keep It 1000, Plz”
- “Brazy Interlude”
- “WAYBetter Dayz” feat. Chynna
- “Loyal Snake”
- “Roundtripski”
- “Twin Flow/Godfather II” feat. Veeze
- “UR A VET!”
- “Gemini Dramatics”
- “Yesterday On My Face …”
Disc 2
- “Not So Virgo of You”
- “I Don’t Care…” feat. Lil Yachty
- “Diamond Stitching”
- “Free Mr. Banks”
- “OverTh!nking”
- “Tuff Luver”