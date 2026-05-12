Daz Dillinger Sues Tupac's Estate Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

BY Erika Marie
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Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Rapper-producer Daz Dillinger collaborated with Tupac on classic Hip Hop hits, and now he claims he hasn't been paid what he's owed.

We're quickly approaching the 30th anniversary of Tupac Shakur's tragic murder, and again, his estate is at the center of controversy. For decades, Tupac's estate has been in and out of court over rights and financial disputes, and this week, it's been reported that rapper-producer Daz Dillinger is adding his name to the list of people seeking to sue.

Long Beach, Calif., native Daz, real name Delmar Arnaud, collaborated with Tupac many times throughout their careers. Notably, Dillinger co-wrote and produced several songs on Pac's classic album, All Eyez on Me, including the hits "I Ain't Mad at Cha," "Ambitionz az a Ridah," and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" featuring Snoop Dogg. Now, Dillinger is taking Tupac's estate to court, alleging that he is still owed unpaid royalties, according to Rolling Stone.

Read More: 2Pac’s Estate Faces $5 Million Lawsuit Over Dr. Khalid Abdul Muhammad Speech Sample

The outlet reported that in court filings, Dillinger stated he was paid $91,000 after he "requested royalties in 2024." Amaru Entertainment cut the check; however, Daz said he couldn't verify the amount because he hadn't received the proper paperwork. His attorney reportedly issued a statement to Billboard, saying, “At a minimum, Amaru has failed to render statements and/or pay sums due within the applicable limitations periods and continuing to the present.”

“The precise amount owed will be shown according to proof after an accounting and discovery.” Moreover, Tom Whalley, a music executive and former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Records, is the executor of Tupac's estate, Amaru Entertainment. He's operated in that position since 2016, following the death of Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur.

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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