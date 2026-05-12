Daz Dillinger Sues Tupac's Estate Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

We're quickly approaching the 30th anniversary of Tupac Shakur's tragic murder, and again, his estate is at the center of controversy. For decades, Tupac's estate has been in and out of court over rights and financial disputes, and this week, it's been reported that rapper-producer Daz Dillinger is adding his name to the list of people seeking to sue.
Long Beach, Calif., native Daz, real name Delmar Arnaud, collaborated with Tupac many times throughout their careers. Notably, Dillinger co-wrote and produced several songs on Pac's classic album, All Eyez on Me, including the hits "I Ain't Mad at Cha," "Ambitionz az a Ridah," and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" featuring Snoop Dogg. Now, Dillinger is taking Tupac's estate to court, alleging that he is still owed unpaid royalties, according to Rolling Stone.
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The outlet reported that in court filings, Dillinger stated he was paid $91,000 after he "requested royalties in 2024." Amaru Entertainment cut the check; however, Daz said he couldn't verify the amount because he hadn't received the proper paperwork. His attorney reportedly issued a statement to Billboard, saying, “At a minimum, Amaru has failed to render statements and/or pay sums due within the applicable limitations periods and continuing to the present.”
“The precise amount owed will be shown according to proof after an accounting and discovery.” Moreover, Tom Whalley, a music executive and former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Records, is the executor of Tupac's estate, Amaru Entertainment. He's operated in that position since 2016, following the death of Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur.