DJ Akademiks Claims Kanye West Wanted To Fake His Death

Kanye West has had a massive 2026 so far, whether for his new album BULLY or the series of concert controversies, apologies, and other debates surrounding his behavior and views. This reevaluation of Ye is leading to some reflection from his peers, including DJ Akademiks.

The commentator recently sat down for a conversation with DJ Vlad on his VladTV platform. At one point, he revealed how the Chicago artist allegedly planned to fake his own death after seeing streamer N3on pull a similar hoax online.

"He [was] in the studio with some people... Ye's around [N30n], and Ye says to him, 'Yo, that's what I want to do. That's my next thing. I want to fake my death,'" Ak said, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. "I think they kind of looked at Ye and they were like, 'Yo...'"

From there, Akademiks brought up his controversial interview with Kanye West last year and how he wanted to "say anything to make them hurt." Ak said he wanted people to feel the pain he was feeling via his bigoted statements and other controversial remarks.

"I hope he's not all the way defined by that completely," the media personality remarked. "I want to meet this new version of him because, at that time in his life, I really think he was... I've never heard him suicidal, but it feels like a guy who was almost moving kind of like he had nothing, while he had everything... at a place of desperation and tremendous hurt... He was fully teared up. You could tell he was so hurt. That's why I continued to talk to him afterwards."

Kanye West's Apologies

Ak said Ye vented to him multiple times about his many frustrations, and tried to keep him positive with advice. We'll see if Kanye responds to these comments anytime soon.

Kanye West has apologized multiple times for his antisemitism and other controversies. Despite Ye's efforts, many people continue to push back against him, whether it's overseas governments or in-house listeners.

Most recently, fans spotted him leaving a Jewish human rights center following his public apologies. But it's clear Ye has a long way to go before he can fully regain the favor he wants.

As for the alleged death hoax consideration, the alleged hypothetical is not surprising when you consider Kanye's artistry, his grandeur, and his ambition. It seems incredibly extreme, but that is the level he's operated at for his entire career.