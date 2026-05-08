Punch Recalls J. Cole Getting “Rolled” Out After Diddy Scuffle

It seems like we’re getting closer to finding out the full story about J. Cole and Diddy’s infamous brawl. Over the past few years, there have been a few different accounts of the evening that surfaced. TDE’s Punch and Dreamville’s Ib have shed a bit more light on it. However, during a recent interview, J. Cole said Punch was missing details when he recounted the story during his visit to the R&B Money podcast.

Most recently, Punch paid a visit to the Joe Budden Podcast when Joe asked him about what actually went down that. First, Punch addressed the fact that J. Cole claimed his account of that evening wasn't entirely accurate. “If you seen it from the bottom of the dog pile, as opposed to the side, it might be a little different,” Punch said. From there, he went on to detail what went down, starting from the tension of Kendrick’s infamous “Control” verse, which, today, feels like the most sanitized “diss” compared to what we’d see him do during his spat with Drake.

Punch said that when they landed in New York City, Kendrick, Dave Free, Top Dawg, and himself went to Jay-Z and Diddy’s MTV VMA party. That’s when they spotted J. Cole and the Dreamville artist chopped it up with Kendrick. “They talkin’ about the song or whatever. Dot tapped me and said, ‘Yo, this n***a mad ‘cause of what I said in the song. We’re laughing. I’m like yo, it’s like basketball. Y’all going at it but it’s still love,” Punch recalled.

“Then, Puff walked over and his energy, it was like something was wrong. So he starts talking to Cole and Dot at the same time like, ‘Yo, it’s good for the sport. It’s competitive. Y’all need to go at it but keep it on wax or whatever.’ Not knowing [Diddy and Cole] had a spat before we got there. They had a little argument, from what I heard,” Punch recalled.

Punch Breaks Down The Diddy Vs. J Cole Scuffle