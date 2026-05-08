Punch Recalls J. Cole Getting “Rolled” Out After Diddy Scuffle

BY Aron A.
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Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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More information on the infamous scrap between J. Cole and Diddy surfaces.

It seems like we’re getting closer to finding out the full story about J. Cole and Diddy’s infamous brawl. Over the past few years, there have been a few different accounts of the evening that surfaced. TDE’s Punch and Dreamville’s Ib have shed a bit more light on it. However, during a recent interview, J. Cole said Punch was missing details when he recounted the story during his visit to the R&B Money podcast. 

Most recently, Punch paid a visit to the Joe Budden Podcast when Joe asked him about what actually went down that. First, Punch addressed the fact that J. Cole claimed his account of that evening wasn't entirely accurate. “If you seen it from the bottom of the dog pile, as opposed to the side, it might be a little different,” Punch said. From there, he went on to detail what went down, starting from the tension of Kendrick’s infamous “Control” verse, which, today, feels like the most sanitized “diss” compared to what we’d see him do during his spat with Drake.

Punch said that when they landed in New York City, Kendrick, Dave Free, Top Dawg, and himself went to Jay-Z and Diddy’s MTV VMA party. That’s when they spotted J. Cole and the Dreamville artist chopped it up with Kendrick. “They talkin’ about the song or whatever. Dot tapped me and said, ‘Yo, this n***a mad ‘cause of what I said in the song. We’re laughing. I’m like yo, it’s like basketball. Y’all going at it but it’s still love,” Punch recalled.

 “Then, Puff walked over and his energy, it was like something was wrong. So he starts talking to Cole and Dot at the same time like, ‘Yo, it’s good for the sport. It’s competitive. Y’all need to go at it but keep it on wax or whatever.’ Not knowing [Diddy and Cole] had a spat before we got there. They had a little argument, from what I heard,” Punch recalled. 

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Punch Breaks Down The Diddy Vs. J Cole Scuffle

Apparently, it didn’t take long for tensions to rise again. Punch said that Diddy approached J. Cole, who had been sitting on the back of the couch in the section, and the two began exchanging more words. “Puff reached up, and that’s when the little tussle went back and forth. They fell on the table, knocked all the alcohol off,” Punch continued. “They rolled Cole out of there, and they cleaned the table in 60 seconds. You didn’t know anything happened.” Check the clip above and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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