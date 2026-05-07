Cardi B Given Trial Date In Mic-Throwing Case

Cardi B has found herself in a new legal situation, just one day after scoring a win in court against Tasha K. This time, Cardi has found out that she will be headed to a jury trial in her mic-throwing civil case. If you may remember, Cardi was caught on camera throwing a microphone at a fan on July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. This happened during a performance at Drai's Beachclub.
According to the report from The Jasmine Brand, the trial will begin around October 11, 2027. Furthermore, the trial is set to last a total of two weeks. As it stands, Jane Doe is suing Cardi for assault, battery, negligence, and emotional distress. Furthermore, a negligence claim has been made against Drai’s Management Group.
The judge in the case has made it crystal clear that if either side misses their hearing or court appointments, sanctions will be imposed.
Cardi B Mic Throwing Case Goes To Trial
For those who may have missed the initial story back in 2023, Cardi B threw the microphone at the fan after having water splashed on her at the show. Jane Doe claims Cardi was encouraging fans to splash water on her in an effort to keep her cool.
While Cardi does acknowledge this to be the case, she also claims that the request came two songs prior and that Doe continued to evade her personal space. Cardi was reportedly fed up with having water and ice thrown on her. At the time, she felt as though it was being done with malicious intent, and she threw the mic.
Ultimately, this is an ever-developing story that we will continue to keep an eye on from here on out.