Cardi B Given Trial Date In Mic-Throwing Case

Back in 2023, Cardi B found herself in the middle of a civil case after throwing a microphone at a woman at Drai’s Beachclub.

While Cardi does acknowledge this to be the case, she also claims that the request came two songs prior and that Doe continued to evade her personal space. Cardi was reportedly fed up with having water and ice thrown on her. At the time, she felt as though it was being done with malicious intent, and she threw the mic.

For those who may have missed the initial story back in 2023, Cardi B threw the microphone at the fan after having water splashed on her at the show. Jane Doe claims Cardi was encouraging fans to splash water on her in an effort to keep her cool.

According to the report from The Jasmine Brand , the trial will begin around October 11, 2027. Furthermore, the trial is set to last a total of two weeks. As it stands, Jane Doe is suing Cardi for assault, battery, negligence, and emotional distress. Furthermore, a negligence claim has been made against Drai’s Management Group.

Cardi B has found herself in a new legal situation, just one day after scoring a win in court against Tasha K. This time, Cardi has found out that she will be headed to a jury trial in her mic-throwing civil case . If you may remember, Cardi was caught on camera throwing a microphone at a fan on July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. This happened during a performance at Drai's Beachclub.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!