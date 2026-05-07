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Cardi B Given Trial Date In Mic-Throwing Case
Back in 2023, Cardi B found herself in the middle of a civil case after throwing a microphone at a woman at Drai’s Beachclub.
By
Alexander Cole
May 07, 2026