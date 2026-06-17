Cardi B Secures Small Legal Victory As Drai's Beachclub Lawsuit Heads To Discovery

Cardi B is currently in a legal battle against Jane Doe, stemming from a July 29, 2023, incident at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas. As we've reported before, Cardi B threw a microphone at the woman's head, which allegedly led to physical injuries as well as emotional distress.

Now, Jane Doe is taking Cardi B to court. Prior to the discovery phase, Cardi put in a contribution claim. Essentially, this means she believes her actions in the case were completely justified. Simply put, Cardi says this was self-defense.

Jane Doe previously filed a motion to have Cardi's contribution claims dismissed. However, Judge Bita Yeager has ultimately sided in Cardi's favor, at least for now. While the Judge is not commenting on whether Cardi's contribution claims are valid, what she is doing is claiming that not enough information has been presented.

Once the discovery phase is over, Yeager will have a better picture of whether or not Contribution can be used as a defense here.

Cardi B Claims Contribution

During Cardi B's 2023 performance at the Beachclub, the artist was telling fans to splash water and ice on her since it was hot. As the woman explains, she was just following Cardi's orders. That's when the microphone hit her square in the face.

Cardi has a different story. While she acknowledges asking the crowd for help cooling down, she also says that Jane Doe was splashing her well beyond a reasonable time frame. By the time of the incident, she no longer needed assistance. Once the ice hit her, that's when she acted in what she claims is self-defense.