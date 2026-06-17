Cardi B Secures Small Legal Victory As Drai's Beachclub Lawsuit Heads To Discovery

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson- Imagn Images Lil Wayne and North West
Cardi B is currently facing a lawsuit for the mic-throwing incident at Drai's Beachclub in 2023, but this week, she got a legal win.

Cardi B is currently in a legal battle against Jane Doe, stemming from a July 29, 2023, incident at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas. As we've reported before, Cardi B threw a microphone at the woman's head, which allegedly led to physical injuries as well as emotional distress.

Now, Jane Doe is taking Cardi B to court. Prior to the discovery phase, Cardi put in a contribution claim. Essentially, this means she believes her actions in the case were completely justified. Simply put, Cardi says this was self-defense.

Jane Doe previously filed a motion to have Cardi's contribution claims dismissed. However, Judge Bita Yeager has ultimately sided in Cardi's favor, at least for now. While the Judge is not commenting on whether Cardi's contribution claims are valid, what she is doing is claiming that not enough information has been presented.

Once the discovery phase is over, Yeager will have a better picture of whether or not Contribution can be used as a defense here.

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Cardi B Claims Contribution

During Cardi B's 2023 performance at the Beachclub, the artist was telling fans to splash water and ice on her since it was hot. As the woman explains, she was just following Cardi's orders. That's when the microphone hit her square in the face.

Cardi has a different story. While she acknowledges asking the crowd for help cooling down, she also says that Jane Doe was splashing her well beyond a reasonable time frame. By the time of the incident, she no longer needed assistance. Once the ice hit her, that's when she acted in what she claims is self-defense.

While Cardi has scored a minor legal victory here, the case is far from over. Stay tuned for updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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