Judge Bita Yeager

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Cardi B Secures Small Legal Victory As Drai's Beachclub Lawsuit Heads To Discovery
Cardi B is currently facing a lawsuit for the mic-throwing incident at Drai's Beachclub in 2023, but this week, she got a legal win.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026