GloRilla's Sister Drops Diss Track, Names Megan Thee Stallion & Brandon Ingram In The Process

Over the past couple of months, GloRilla has found herself at odds with her sister, Victoria Woods. Woods has made some hefty allegations against Glo. For instance, she claims that Glo won't provide her and the rest of the family financial assistance, despite all of her success.

The artist has mostly ignored the criticism from Woods. However, Woods has become a viral personality throughout this situation. Many have looked to her for commentary on a plethora of subjects. Meanwhile, she has continued to speak about GloRilla, all while threatening to air out intimate details about their family life.

Part of this has been the creation of diss tracks, which have subsequently been previewed on social media. For instance, Woods recently put out a snippet in which she addresses a plethora of situations. As you will hear below, she even references Brandon Ingram and Megan Thee Stallion.

GloRilla's Sister Speaks Out

The shots at Brandon Ingram are obvious. Woods puts the man's basketball credentials into question. Ingram struggled at times during the Toronto Raptors' first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she makes sure to get to the heart of that.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been going through a public breakup with Klay Thompson. Woods made sure to mention this in the song as well. Whether or not you believe this was in good taste is going to be subjective. The premise of the diss is that GloRilla hasn't said anything about it, which isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.

At this stage, it does seem as though Woods is looking for some kind of response. However, for the most part, GloRilla has remained silent on the topic. Instead, she has just been keeping to herself and enjoying her time with Ingram.