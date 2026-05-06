GloRilla's Sister Drops Diss Track, Names Megan Thee Stallion & Brandon Ingram In The Process

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors
Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; American rapper GloRilla (center) sits court side during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
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GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods, has been putting family business on social media, and now, she has a diss track out.

Over the past couple of months, GloRilla has found herself at odds with her sister, Victoria Woods. Woods has made some hefty allegations against Glo. For instance, she claims that Glo won't provide her and the rest of the family financial assistance, despite all of her success.

The artist has mostly ignored the criticism from Woods. However, Woods has become a viral personality throughout this situation. Many have looked to her for commentary on a plethora of subjects. Meanwhile, she has continued to speak about GloRilla, all while threatening to air out intimate details about their family life.

Part of this has been the creation of diss tracks, which have subsequently been previewed on social media. For instance, Woods recently put out a snippet in which she addresses a plethora of situations. As you will hear below, she even references Brandon Ingram and Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

GloRilla's Sister Speaks Out

The shots at Brandon Ingram are obvious. Woods puts the man's basketball credentials into question. Ingram struggled at times during the Toronto Raptors' first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she makes sure to get to the heart of that.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been going through a public breakup with Klay Thompson. Woods made sure to mention this in the song as well. Whether or not you believe this was in good taste is going to be subjective. The premise of the diss is that GloRilla hasn't said anything about it, which isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.

At this stage, it does seem as though Woods is looking for some kind of response. However, for the most part, GloRilla has remained silent on the topic. Instead, she has just been keeping to herself and enjoying her time with Ingram.

Fans would certainly love some new music from the artist, and now that we are in the Month of May, there is still time before the end of 2026.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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