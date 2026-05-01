Boosie Badazz Calls Out Fredo Bang For Lying About NBA YoungBoy Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Calls Out Fredo Bang Lying NBA YoungBoy Beef
Boosie smiles towards the crowd while performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest Friday June 21, 2024. Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Boosie Badazz spoke on how he, NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Fredo Bang squashed beef on a joint FaceTime call.

Boosie Badazz has had a bit of a rough start to his weekend. After his Atlanta Hawks lost to the New York Knicks and exited the 2026 NBA Playoffs, he has a bone to pick with Fredo Bang for his recent interview comments.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Boosie took to social media to rant about Fredo's comments on their beefs with NBA YoungBoy and Kevin Gates. They squashed their issues via a joint FaceTime call, but it seems like Bang and Badazz have different versions of the story.

"Fredo, bruh, you got to stop with the false narratives," Boosie remarked. "Ain't no truth in what you said. You never had to get YB to call me and I answered the phone. You know that. We was all on FaceTime that day. YB and Gates called me. They added you in the call, bruh. You popped up. They added you on the call. Nobody never said they was calling you or nothing. They added you on the call. And I was f***ed up when I saw you on the call because I ain't never get on the phone with my old opps, bro.

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Boosie Badazz's Beefs

"But to say that that's why I answered the phone, 'cause you got YB to call me, ain't no truth in that, bruh," he continued. "Ain't no truth in that. Then to say that when I see you, I be like, 'What up, cuh?' Like, come on, man. If you gon' go on a podcast, tell the truth. Don't lie on me. Matter of fact, just don't say nothing about me. You know what them podcasters be trying to do. Don't feed into that s**t. Them people messy as f**k. Don't feed into that s**t. Don't take that bait from them clowns, bruh. But I ain't gon' let you lie on my name."

After squashing their issues, Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy dropped a collab album titled 225 Business. Their beef began in 2022 when YB dissed Boosie on "I Hate YoungBoy."

As for Boosie Badazz and Fredo Bang, they have also had tensions. Fredo seemed to call Boosie out for kicking him out of a concert lineup back in 2022.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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